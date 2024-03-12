From 2019 to 2021, Covid reduced global life expectancy by 1.6 years, with “a sharp reversal” compared to the increases recorded in previous years. A study published in ‘The Lancet’ indicates that “for adults around the world the Covid-19 pandemic has had a more profound impact than any other event observed in half a century, including wars and natural disasters”, says the co- first author of the work Austin E. Schumacher, of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (Ihme) at the University of Washington in the USA. “During the pandemic – he underlines – life expectancy decreased in 84% of countries and territories, demonstrating the potential devastating effect of new pathogens”.

The impact on children, young people and the elderly

While “among children under 5 years of age mortality rates fell by 7% from 2019 to 2021, with half a million fewer deaths” in the period considered, “in the age groups over 15 years mortality increased by 22% for males and 17% among women”, calculate the IHME researchers. In particular, “among the elderly, mortality has increased in a way never seen in the last 70 years”.

However, “although the pandemic was devastating, killing around 16 million people around the world between 2020 and 2021 – scientists point out – it did not completely erase the progress made”, considering that “life expectancy at birth increased by nearly 23 years between 1950 and 2021.”