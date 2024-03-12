Reconstruction of the Binnenhof in The Hague will again cost significantly more. Outgoing Minister Hugo de Jonge (Housing and Public Housing, CDA) informed the House of Representatives on Tuesday that he would be able to give an exact figure at the end of April, but is now reporting higher costs. Increased material costs and poorer condition of the roof and wall structures than previously thought are among other reasons for the increased amount.

Read also: Het Binnenhof is rotting, leaking and moldy

When the House of Representatives approved a major renovation of the Binnenhof complex in 2015, costs were still estimated at half a billion euros. In 2021, when reconstruction began, a further €243 million was added. The latest figure dates from April last year, when costs were estimated at $843.6 million.

While some of the higher costs are due to higher construction workers’ salaries and higher material costs that the entire construction sector has to deal with, renovations aren’t going well either. Now that the Binnenhof’s users have vacated their buildings, research into the complex’s structural condition has been carried out in recent years, something that was previously impossible. This showed that the technical condition of the architectural structures was “much worse” than expected at the beginning of the reconstruction, according to De Jonge.

Roof construction

As an example, De Jonge cites the roof structure of the Senate Plenary Hall, which is “unstable.” More asbestos was also found in all buildings than previously thought. Thus, strictly necessary construction work will have a significantly greater impact on the budget. Contractors also expect to incur higher costs for both construction logistics and the installation of modern technology in the buildings, as they are subject to strict conditions given the Binnenhof’s monumental status.

In addition, since the decision to renovate, requirements for the safety and stability of (government) buildings have been tightened, for which additional money must be allocated. The exact date for completion of the renovation has not yet been determined due to many uncertainties. The reconstruction is expected to be completed no earlier than 2030.

Share Write to the editor