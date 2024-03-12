Suara.com – Players descended from Nathan Tjoe-A-On have officially become Indonesian citizens (WNI). It turned out that the player had taken the oath as an Indonesian citizen, Monday (11/3/2024) at midnight last night.

Nathan Tjoe-A-On’s oath-taking process was widely circulated on social media. The SC Heerenveen player was seen in a photo wearing a cap, black jacket and trousers, and a red tie.

Nathan should have taken the oath in December 2023 at the same time as Jay Idzes. However, he was only able to do it last night because of the permission of the club he was defending.

Head of the DKI Jakarta Regional Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights (Kanwil Kemenkumham), Ibnu Chuldun, confirmed that Nathan had taken the oath to become an Indonesian citizen last night.

“Just Nathan,” said Ibnu when contacted by media crew, Tuesday (12/3/2024).

Apart from Nathan, Ragnar Oratmangoen and Thom Haye will reportedly also take the oath. Because, both players are currently in Indonesia.

However, Ibnu did not answer when Ragnar and Thom Haye would take the oath. He just emphasized that Nathan was alone last night.

“(Ragnar oratmangoen and Thom Haye) not yet,” concluded Ibnu Chuldun.

PSSI is indeed being pressed for time. Several hereditary players such as Nathan, Thom Haye and Ragnar Oratmangoen must be sworn in immediately.

This is so that he can defend the Indonesian National Team in the 2026 World Cup Qualification event in the Asian zone. The Garuda squad is scheduled to face Vietnam on March 21 and 26.

The final registration of players for the event is reportedly on March 13 2024. Therefore, taking the oath as an Indonesian citizen will be carried out very quickly.