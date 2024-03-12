Confindustria, Marenghi withdraws. Orsini has the votes to exceed the quorum

Alberto Marenghi withdraws from the race for the presidency of Confindustria. According to what Affaritaliani.it can report, the current vice-president of Viale dell’Astronomia – who was among the four candidates for the post-Carlo Bonomi position – has made his resignation from essays official. A largely predictable decision: the entrepreneur from Mantua could count on a number of votes that fluctuated between 2.5 and 5%. Definitely too little to be able to aspire to reach the “cut” on March 21st, when the wise men will decide who to admit to the votes scheduled for April 4th.

At the moment the presence of Edoardo Garrone appears certain, who has already been able to certify that the 20% threshold has been exceeded. The quorum will be established on the basis of the total number of votes. Based on what Affaritaliani.it has been able to reconstruct, the minimum number will be 850, while the maximum will be 881 based on how many are fully compliant with all obligations, in particular regarding the payment of contributions to the association.

Antonio Gozzi, despite the attempt to “self-promote”, would currently stop at around 12.5%, with the possibility of reaching 14. And Marenghi’s resignation would not automatically translate into votes destined for the owner of Duferco. Federchimica has not yet made a decision and only Paolo Lamberti has said that – if admitted – he will vote for Gozzi on April 4th. However, the situation of Emanuele Orsini is different. According to rumors collected by Affaritaliani.it, the current vice president of Confindustria has certified 183 votes, which would be sufficient both if the total votes are 850 and if they reach 881. Among other things, the rumors that the Piccola Company still broken. In this sense, much will be understood after March 21st: if Gozzi were not admitted, the “little ones” could automatically decide who to choose.