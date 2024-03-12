Tax deduction for condominium expenses: how does it work?

Managing condominium expenses can represent a significant burden for families and owners themselves. However, there is a way to ease this financial burden. As? Through the tax deduction in the tax return.

Which condominium expenses can be deducted?

When we talk about deductible expenses, we are referring to those incurred for renovations of the common parts of the building. According to the art. 1117 of the civil code, the common parts include all the structures necessary for collective use, such as the ground, foundations, walls, roofs, stairs, elevators and water and electrical systems, among others. Or even the parking areas as well as the rooms for shared services, such as the concierge, including the doorman’s accommodation, the laundry etc. Operations that can be deducted include:

Maintenance, renovation and restoration. Energy efficiency interventions. Anti-seismic works. Elimination of architectural barriers. Improved safety within the building.

How does the deduction work?

In the 2024 tax return, the deduction is equal to 50% of the expenses incurred in the previous year (2023), with a maximum limit of 96,000 euros. But it is essential that the condominium administrator provides a certificate certifying the total expenses incurred by each condominium owner.

The tax deduction on condominium expenses represents a significant opportunity to reduce the financial burden associated with the management of the building. However, it is important to be aware of the limitations and requirements necessary to benefit from this tax break.