Rome, March 12, 2024 – The Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, together with the Mobility Councilor Eugenio Patane and the President of the III Municipality, Paolo Marchionne, inaugurated the Conca D’Oro interchange car park at the station of the same name on the B1 line.

The parking lot is built in a multi-storey building on two underground levels with a total of 198 parking spaces, of which 5 are intended for people with disabilities. There are also 14 moped kiosks. Car access to the parking lot is from Via Martana, sewerage is from Val di Cogne and car exit is from Viale Tirreno. The car park is equipped with a photovoltaic system, which is currently being activated, at approximately 30 kW, which will help reduce energy costs.

Construction of the car park was entrusted to Rome Capital’s Department of Sustainable Mobility and Transport and Rome Mobility Services, while management of the service was entrusted to Atac as part of a service contract with the Capitol Authority.

Roma Capitale’s tariff plan is as follows: 1.50 euros for the first 12 hours of continuous parking; €2.50 for up to 16 hours of continuous parking. Holders of public transport passes and other categories exempt from paid parking will be able to use parking for free.

“In a few years, we will provide thousands of additional parking spaces in Rome,” explained Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, “starting with parking playing an increasingly central role. We are opening a metro station on Conca d’Oro, equipped with photovoltaic panels and space for bicycles and mopeds; last month it was the turn of sector B of the interchange parking lot in Via de Sappe, near the Laurentina B metro station. and soon, after many years of waiting, we will reopen the parking lot in Piazza Annibaliano, and then the Cornelia parking lot, for which we have just signed a transfer agreement. We want to loosen the grip of cars in the city,” the mayor concluded, “but to do this we must guarantee citizens alternative solutions, such as parking, which are strategic in this sense.”

“With the opening of the Conca D’Oro interchange car park,” commented mobility advisor Eugenio Patane, “we provide Roman citizens and passengers with more than 200 parking spaces, which will be very important for facilitating access to public transport and promoting intermodal transport. The Conca D’Oro car park is part of an overall plan that we have launched since the founding of our administration, aimed at valorizing and restoring parking spaces, a fundamental sector for the entire urban mobility system.” (Photo: comune.roma.it).

