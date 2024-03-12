Police seized a possible firearm from comedian Hans Theuwen on Tuesday. The video, which he himself shared on social media, showed six officers standing at the door of his home to confiscate the weapon.

Earlier on Monday, Theeuwen shared a video in which he parodies Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema. There was a weapon on the table, likely a reference to Halsema’s former partner’s 2019 conviction for prohibited weapons possession. The case caused a stir, and Halsema himself had to answer to the municipal council. Her then-partner was sentenced to community service.

An investigation into possible firearms is currently underway, according to an Amsterdam police spokesman. The fact that six officers were present was not enough; additional officers are typically deployed when firearms are reported, police said. Theuven has not been arrested but is a suspect in the ongoing investigation. Based on this, the prosecutor’s office will decide to initiate a criminal case.

Share Write to the editor