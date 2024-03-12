On the Oudegracht in Utrecht, a man in his seventies pushes a bicycle towards a woman. And then against another woman. Friday afternoon. On the street, about eighty people are participating in a march that the Women of the Volta organized for International Women’s Day, and the man is angry. He can’t get past this.

Maurice Peterson, a 52-year-old youth care worker who hangs out with the women of the Volta, has just said that it is always better if there are not too many men. “And that,” he says, “is exactly what I mean. If the man’s wife had been there, she would have said, “John! Calm down.'”

The march began at Jarbersplein with pea soup outside the cathedral. A woman carries a banner with the inscription “I will become the boss again,” the leader of the European Volt party, Reinier van Lanschot, walks with the inscription “Yes, MAN, I am a FEMINIST.” In a group photo, the chairman of Women of the Volta shouts that politics “is still a huge stronghold of men.” “Combat skills,” she says. “Here’s the thing. And about the game. She believes that her party shows how to act: Volt will only participate in the elections if there are as many women as men on the list of candidates.

But does it help? At almost every political party of almost every political party, you can mainly see men, including at Volta. And three quarters of Volta’s fifteen thousand members are men. “Good question,” says almost everyone in Utrecht. I ask why and almost everyone sighs. They say that strong opinions are beneficial in politics, that women are more likely to be modest or act modestly. That they also have too few good examples.

In the hall of the LE:EN restaurant, after the march, Anna Strolenberg performs on stage. She is 28 years old and ranks second on Volta’s list of European candidates. She says that as a campaign leader, she’s seen Volt listen better to people who start their sentences with “I” rather than “we.” Those who behave carelessly speak in a low voice. And that then she started doing it too. “But I don’t want this. I want to be vulnerable, to doubt, to ask questions. And I believe in empathetic leadership.”

Just: what if it is less effective and you want to get a lot of votes in the European elections? “I know,” Anna Stralenberg says later, “that vulnerability is seen as a weakness in politics. Just look at Peter Omtzigt, who is now called a crybaby.” She also thinks about clothes: should she wear suits? And recently someone started talking about high heels. “They don’t feel comfortable at all. Should I torture myself to appear strong? She thinks: no. But she also believes women look confident in high heels. “It annoys me, yes. I think so.

