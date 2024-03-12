Morena’s presidential candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum, signed the document called “Commitment to Peace,” but clarified that it does not coincide with part of the diagnosis presented to her.

In his message to the representatives of the Conference of the Mexican Episcopate and other organizations, he indicated that he does not agree that the institutions are broken or that the country is militarized.

The presidential candidate maintained that two models of the country and, therefore, of security are currently being debated.

One, which seeks to “continue transforming, eradicating corruption and where security and peace are the fruit of justice.” The other model, he stressed, is “that of the past, which seeks a regression to State violence, to the heavy hand, to more prisons.”

He said that the last one is based on fear, “and fear is the fuel that authoritarianism uses in many parts of the world during electoral times.”

