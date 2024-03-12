Civitavecchia, March 12, 2024 – State police agents from the Commissariat of Civitavecchia, after an investigation coordinated by the Civitavecchia Prosecutor’s Office, began to execute the judge’s order to apply a preventive measure in prison. into a preliminary investigation against a 46-year-old man of Romanian origin, seriously suspected of committing crimes of very serious bodily harm, attempted extortion, threats and robbery.

The investigation began in February when police officers raided an apartment in the center following a 118 call from a man who found his neighbor with a swollen face and bloodstained clothes. The man was immediately rescued and, given the severity of his condition, was taken to Polyclinic A. Gemelli” in Rome, where he was found to have serious injuries and numerous fractures that could be healed within 90 days.

The investigation revealed the identity of the person responsible for the brutal attack, and an in-depth investigation revealed that in January he was responsible for threats, robberies and attempted extortion also against another person who, fearing retaliation, did not report him.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

