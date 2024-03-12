“It’s a really painful period privately. I try not to talk about it too much but it’s heavy.” Chiara Ferragni lets off steam with a series of videos published on Instagram. The influencer and entrepreneur is experiencing a particularly complex moment. The legal events linked to the charity activities are accompanied by the marital crisis, with the separation from Fedez.

“Understand me if every now and then I post less and if I’m in my thoughts. I do what I can, sometimes I’m more up and sometimes I’m more down”, she says visibly excited. “I think it’s right to show you this part: I can’t tell you everything, I can’t tell you everything. I don’t even feel like telling you all the reasons why I feel bad. I think it’s right not to pretend that everything is fine and that I’m happy as Easter and strong. Sometimes I wish I were less strong and just a little more peaceful,” she says.

“In these moments being a parent saves your life a little,” he says after an afternoon in the park with his children Leone and Vittoria. Ferragni returned from New York where she was involved in a series of meetings “for a new project, very new for me. Something I’ve never done before. The meetings went very well, in a few months I’ll let you know if everything goes well in an official way. In all this shit of this period I hope there are also beautiful and new things to give me new stimuli

