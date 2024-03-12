Chiara Ferragni vents to her fans, telling the difficult moment she is going through

When facing complicated moments, which can concern both work and private life, it is very often useful to share your thoughts and concerns. In the age of social media, famous people often decide to share their problems with their fans. Just like Chiara Ferragni is doing right now. The influencer indulged in a small outburst on one of her latest Instagram stories.

Chiara Ferragni speaks to her fans

Chiara Ferragni in this last period finds herself at the center of multiple scandals, which concern both her private and working life. From December onwards, after the accusations linked to charity sales, the influencer shared less and less content. Slowly resuming her social activity, but exclusively showing her life with her children Leone and Vittoria. Only following her separation with Fedez, and some interviews, did the digital entrepreneur return to social and social life, albeit gradually.

Today, after a day spent in the company of her children at the amusement park, Chiara Ferragni shares some of her private and intimate thoughts. In fact, the young woman lets herself go into a small outburst, where she thanks those who are always there for her and those who support her. She apologizes if she doesn’t always share and publish content, but she also asks for understanding from her fans given the difficult period she is facing. In her latest stories Chiara Ferragni says:

“It’s a really painful period privately, which I try not to talk about too much but it’s heavy, so understand me if every now and then I publish less, if every now and then I’m in my thoughts a bit, etc. I do what I can, I always try to do what I can and sometimes I’m more up and sometimes I’m more down. I don’t know, I think it’s also right to show you this part, that is, I can’t tell you everything, tell you everything, I don’t even feel like telling you all the reasons why I feel bad. But I think it’s right not to pretend that everything is fine and that I’m happy as hell and strong, sometimes I would like to be less strong and just a little more serene.”

Chiara Ferragni and her outburst on Instagram

Chiara tells what she feels to her fans who have often shown her solidarity and support. In addition to this outburst, Chiara anticipates a new work project. In fact, many have asked her about business trips to New York, and the young influencer explains that it is a new project that she is still taking shape. She and she anticipates that, if all goes well, she hopes to be able to make it official within a few months.