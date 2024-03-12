For the first time in his career Checco Zalone abandons the role of the actor and proposes himself as a pure musician to accompany the voice of Francesco De Gregori on the piano in a surprising album: ‘Pastiche’ (Columbia Records /Sony Music), out on April 12th on digital, CD and double LP and available in pre-save and pre-order from today, Tuesday 12th March (https://Columbia.lnk.to/Pastiche). “I have always been a fan of film author Checco, we have been friends for many years and I couldn’t wait to have him alongside me as a musician in this strange and beautiful adventure”, comments De Gregori, who in previous years had already hosted Zalone on the occasion of some concerts. And this time, the concert ‘De Gregori Zalone – voice and piano (& band)’ will be unique, on 5 June in Rome, at the Baths of Caracalla, with pre-sales from today at 4pm on TicketOne.

The tracklist is full of twists and turns starting with ‘Giusto o misto’, the unreleased single that anticipates the release of the album. The setlist, 15 tracks for a double album, is a generous foray into the best Italian music, where De Gregori’s songs alternate with those of authors such as Paolo Conte, Pino Daniele, Antonello Venditti, and Zalone himself. This is the ‘Pastiche’ tracklist: ‘Giusto o misto’ by De Gregori – Zalone – De Gregori; ‘Pieces of Glass’ by Francesco De Gregori; ‘Sunday Painters’ by Paolo Conte; ‘Rimmel’ by Francesco De Gregori; ‘Putesse è allero’ by Pino Daniele; ‘Atlantis’ by Francesco De Gregori; ‘The Story of Pinocchio’ by Nino Manfredi; ‘The First Republic’ by Checco Zalone; ‘The things of life’ by Antonello Venditti; ‘False Movement’ by Francesco De Gregori; ‘Alejandro’ by Checco Zalone; ‘Sunday Painters’ (piano and voice); ‘Right or wrong’ (with orchestra); ‘Goodnight Little Flower’ by Francesco De Gregori and ‘Ciao ciao’ by Francesco De Gregori

The soul of the entire album, recorded live in various sessions between 2023 and 2024, is the piano of Checco Zalone, who proves to be an excellent and eclectic musician, able to move lightly and without mannerisms between blues, jazz and classical music, thus restoring the most lyrical and intimate dimension to De Gregori’s singing. Francesco’s band and other musicians from various backgrounds contributed, together with the Italian Cinema Orchestra, to creating a soft sound that envelops the entire album in an unexpectedly vintage atmosphere. The album will be released on CD, black double LP and numbered and signed black double LP exclusively on the Sony Music Store.