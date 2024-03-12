Suara.com – Barcelona ensured that they would qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2023/2024 Champions League after winning 3-1 over their guests, Napoli in the second leg of the round of 16 at the Lluis Company Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, ​​which finished Wednesday (13/3/2024) morning WIB .

This victory gave Barcelona a 4-2 aggregate advantage, after the two teams drew 1-1 in the first leg in Italy.

Napoli took the initiative to attack first and got the first opportunity through Victor Osimhen’s quick movement which penetrated the Barcelona defense, to fire a shot which was blocked by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona broke the deadlock in the 15th minute. Fermin Lopez, who received a pass from Robert Lewandowski, managed to complete the opportunity by firing a hard kick into the right corner of Alex Meret’s goal.

The 1-0 score only lasted for two minutes. Entering the 17th minute, Joao Cancelo doubled the hosts’ lead, when Raphinha entered the Napoli penalty box to fire a shot that hit the goal post, Cancelo then struck the rebound into the visitors’ goal.

Napoli was then able to reduce the deficit in the 30th minute. Matteo Politano sent an assist which was completed with Amir Rrahmani’s left footed low kick through the goal guarded by Ter Stegen. 2-1 for Barcelona’s advantage.

After successfully reducing the deficit, Napoli became even more enthusiastic about attacking. They got a good opportunity not long ago when Mario Rui’s pass was met by Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s header, goalkeeper Ter Stegen had to work hard to thwart the header.

Towards halftime, Barcelona put a lot of pressure on their guests. However, Napoli’s tight defense prevented Alex Meret’s goal from conceding more, and the first half closed with a 2-1 lead for the hosts.

Both teams took turns attacking each other at the start of the second half. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fired a long-range shot wide, while Raphinha’s powerful shot was blocked by goalkeeper Alex Meret.

From a corner kick situation, Barcelona scored a goal by taking advantage of the chaos in the opponent’s goal mouth. However, the goal scored by Lamine Yamal was disallowed because it was offside.

After that, Alex Meret twice prevented his goal from conceding more goals. In a short time, the goalkeeper blocked Ilkay Guendogan’s shot from outside the penalty box after which he blocked Raphinha’s shot.

Napoli had a good chance to equalize. Substitute Mathias Oliveira sent a curved cross, the ball was headed by Jesper Lindstrom who was unmarked, but his header went wide.

Towards the end of the match, or to be precise in the 83rd minute, Robert Lewandowski ended Napoli’s struggle. Through neat cooperation, Barca managed to dismantle Napoli’s defense, and ended it with Sergi Roberto’s pass which Lewandowski easily scored. This goal was also the closing goal in the match.

For Barcelona, ​​this is the first time the Spanish giant club has reached the last eight of the Champions League, after last doing so in the 2019/2020 season.

Meanwhile for coach

Lineup:

Barcelona XI: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo, Fermin Lopez, Andreas Christensen, Ilkay Guendogan, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Coach: Xavi Hernandez (Spain)

Napoli XI: Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui, Andre Zambo Anhuissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Hamed Traore, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskheli.

Coach: Francesco Caizona (Italy)