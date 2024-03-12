Cerveteri, March 12, 2024 – When will the elections to the Youth Municipal Council of Cerveteri take place? What functions and skills will it have? How will it behave? Elena Gubetti, Mayor of Cerveteri, will answer these and many other questions directly during the second public meeting, which will take place today, Tuesday, February 12, at 18:00 in the Granarone Council Chamber.

Together with the Deputy Mayor of Cerveteri Federica Battafarano, the delegate Christian Matilli and the young Giacomo De Vito, the Mayor will illustrate in detail to young people the features and adequacy of the Council Regulations, already approved by the Municipal Council, and what will happen next. there will be bureaucratic steps that will lead to the calling of the first elections.

“The Municipal Youth Council was one of the points of our electoral program,” said the Mayor of Cerveteri, Elena Gubetti, “It represents an important instrument of active participation, the goal of which is to involve the youngest in the life of the city: in fact, we believe that it can start from birth future ruling class of our country, forcing them from an early age to experience everything that characterizes public administration as the main actors. The meeting, the second in as many weeks, is open to everyone. It will be a moment of information as well as dialogue and discussion.”

