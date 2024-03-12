Centemero, the League deputy who is a tech expert: “The European AI Act? Too many rules, it risks being a shot in the foot”

Artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies and the metaverse. We have been hearing about them for months, with newspapers and television stations engaged in debates on their nature and future risks. And while on the one hand there are those who, driven by fears of novelty, frame them as the new evil of the world, on the other, however, there is great enthusiasm about the opportunities that will potentially be created.

Self-defined as a “tech-enthusiast”, among the supporters of the development of these new technological scenarios is the Honorable Giulio Centemero, member of the Chamber for the League for Salvini, prime minister in the VI Finance Commission and chartered accountant, who has just published a book that delves into this very topic.

Titled “NFT and metaverse in the creative industries”, published by Castelvecchi (138 pages, €18.00), the book follows the thread of a long analysis on the impact, already existing but also future, that metaverse and NFT will have on the industry, no matter what. Sports, entertainment, music, fashion… The possibilities are almost endless, especially with the advent of artificial intelligence.

But, Honorable, don’t these technologies (especially AI) represent a danger to humans?

“Making a philosophical quote, we can say that robots do not kill human beings, but rather man can kill his peers with robots. Let’s remember that the algorithm that gives life to AI is generated by humans. We must be the first to be ethically correct and use it intelligently.

While if we look at history from an economic point of view, although it is in our nature to be reluctant to change, over time we have seen that new technologies have not destroyed jobs, if anything they have created new ones”.

So you’re not afraid that new technologies could steal jobs from Italians as many fear?

“If Italy managed to work on active labor policies, this fear would disappear. Of course, it is important to be good as a government, but a large part of the work will also have to be done by pension funds and pension funds, especially the INPS, on up-skilling and re-skilling and, therefore, technology management. In this way, artificial intelligence will not be proposed as a replacement for human work, but as a complement.”

How are new technologies impacting industries?

“NFTs (Non-fungible tokens) and the metaverse offer many possibilities. And there are many examples. Among the Italian startups that have used NFTs is Takyon, which has managed to build a real secondary market for hotel bookings. The way it works is simple: if, for example, you book for a destination but in the end you can go there, instead of losing your money by paying the penalty, you can simply resell your booking on a specific portal.

On the metaverse, however, an example is art. An Italian startup, Reasoned Art, has valorized Italian cultural heritage by placing Milan’s Arco della Pace in the metaverse, paying royalties to cultural assets. This is an example of how Italian cultural heritage can be enhanced with metaverse technology.

NFTs have also had an impact on the world of sport, with the NBA (the Serie A of American basketball, ed.) producing the best actions of various matches in NFTs. Another example of how this new technology can be applied to the industry is subscriptions. Serie A clubs could offer subscriptions with NFTs.

And again, from a musical point of view, the metaverse allows you to hold concerts and special settings, involving people from all over the world and at all hours. In fashion, however, the world of skins (i.e. accessories that can only be worn in the metaverse) has 40 billion dollars a year.

Looking at the financial failures brought to light especially by Meta’s muted enthusiasm, the Metaverse seems difficult to reach compared to AI…

“In reality, the metaverse already exists. To give a few examples, surgical operations are performed from different places in the world using this technology. But not only that, various provincial agencies and companies also work on psychotherapy. In fact, a psychologist can treat a patient’s dog phobia by immersing him in an environment that can help him, without the risk of incurring real risks, as everything is digital.

The key will be reducing the size of the headsets. When there are ergonomic visors like sunglasses, then everyone will have them. The shot will come there. The problem of the metaverse, therefore, is more hardware than software.”

Returning to artificial intelligence, where is Italy compared to other European countries?

“We are absolutely not the wheel of the wagon. Important companies are seeing the light, but the real issue is to make them grow and develop in Italy, avoiding them ending up abroad. Furthermore, we must be careful about the interpretation of the Ai Act launched by the EU. This has an approach that is too linked to risk management, without focusing on the competitiveness of companies.

The risk is that this European regulation will cripple companies in the Union compared to those in India, America and China. And if these countries did not want to regulate the phenomenon, also because its practical implications are little known, then we should ask ourselves the question, avoiding being “first in the class”, when this could mean shooting ourselves in the foot”.

Do the majority like these new technologies?

“In my opinion I think so, but I also think that there are no alternatives. Even if I were not a techno-enthusiast, I believe that we must not only learn to live with it, but it is also important to excel in the development of the aforementioned and this would offer a huge advantage.

Just today Giorgia Meloni announced a plan that includes an ad hoc law and investments of 1 billion euros. It seems you have changed your mind about AI…

“Whoever holds that role is right to express concerns about studying solutions, especially at the dawn of such a potentially revolutionary new sector. Having said this, I have never seen, in any case, an obstructionist or reluctant attitude on the part of the prime minister towards artificial intelligence”.