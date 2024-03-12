Ministry of Health (Sedesa), in recent years, through the Health Protection Agency (Agepsa), has carried out 2,791 health inspections in pharmacies, of which 138 were suspended due to some regulatory violation.

In addition, 150 seizures have been made, with a total of 701 kilograms, 2,584 liters and 2,029 pieces of medicines and health supplies.

The main reasons for suspension and assurance of products in pharmacies in CDMX were medications and supplies without health registration, batch number or with an expired expiration date; marketing of medicines that are medical samples or of unknown origin in private pharmacies.

In a statement, the agency specified that the sale of imported supplies not authorized for sale in the country was also found; lack of Health License or Operating Notice; and establishments dependent on any other premises or residential home.

How to report a pharmacy with irregularities in CDMX?

If sanitary irregularities are identified in pharmacies, residents of the capital can inform the authorities. If you have any questions about the practices applied in pharmacies or the quality of the medications purchased, you can report to the number 55 5740 0706 and the email [email protected] so that these establishments can be verified.

