Where will we race cars in March and April 2024? The dates of the races of the international championships, the calendar of the first 2024 Formula 1 races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia and China and the national championships, from rallies and regularity events to hill climbs and slaloms. The Formula E electric single-seater race will be held for the first time on the Misano circuit on the weekend of April 14th. All the Italian and international motorsport events in the months of March and April.

Car races March 2024

Where to race in the month of March: car races, car races scheduled and on the calendar.

International races March 2024

1-3 marzo → Bahrain Sakhir F1-F2-F3

March 2 → Qatar Losail WEC

March 3 → USA Las Vegas Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series

March 7-9 → Saudi Arabia Jeddah F1-F2

March 8-10 → Japan Suzuka Super Formula Championship

10 marzo → USA Streets of St. Petersburg Indycar Series

March 10 → USA Phoenix Raceway Nascar Cup Series

16 marzo → USA Sebring 12H IMSA

March 16 → Brazil Sao Paulo Formula E

17 marzo → USA Bristol Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series

21-24 marzo → Australia Melbourne Repco Supercars Championship

22-24 marzo → Australia Melbourne F1-F2-F3

24 marzo → USA Circuit of Americas Nascar Cup Series

March 28-31 → Kenya Safari Rally Kenya WRC

March 30 → Japan Tokyo Formula E

March 31 → USA Richmond Raceway Nascar Cup Series

The 2024 Formula 1 season has begun in Bahrain

NATIONAL races March 2024

2 marzo → Mugello LLCC

March 3 → Sele Circuit 13th Superchallenge Trophy

11-12 March → Fanelli Formula Challenge track

March 12 → Mugello Time Attack Italy

March 16-17 → Magione Individual Races Series

22-24 March → Mugello Hankook 12h of Mugello

March 23-24 → Racalmuto Time Attack Sicily

Rally/Regularity March 2024

March 1-2 → Historic Rally Vallate Aretine CIRAS

March 3 → CRZ Lakes Rally

8-10 March → Foligno CIRTS city rally

9-10 March → Rally city of Foligno CIRT – CRZ

14-17 March → Coppa Milano-Sanremo CI Grandi Eventi

March 15-16 → Italian Baja di Primavera CI Cross Country

16-17 March →Rally Il Ciocco CIAR-CRZ

March 17 → 1 Sulcis Iglesiente CRZ Rally

23-24 March → Lazio Rally Italian Rally Trophy – CRZ

24 marzo → Camunia Rally CRZ

March 24 → Vigneti Monferrini CRZ

March 31st – April 1st → Italy Maggiora

Uphill/Slalom March 2024

22-24 March → CIVSAS Historical Consumer Cup

22-24 March → CIVM Consumer Cup

Car races April 2024

Where to race in the month of April: car races, car races scheduled and on the calendar.

International races April 2024

4-5 April → France Paul Ricard GT4 European Series

April 5-7 → Japan Suzuka F1-F3

5-7 aprile → Francia Paul Ricard GT World Challenge Europe Round 1

April 6-7 → Germany Nürburgring NLS1+2 VLN

7 aprile → USA Martinsville Speedway Nascar Cup Series

12-14 aprile → Ungheria European Rally Championship

April 13-14 → Germania Nürburgring Adac 24h VLN

13-14 April → Italy Misano Formula E

14 aprile → USA Texas Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series

18-21 aprile → Croazia Rally Croatia WRC

19-20 April → Italy Vallelunga TCR Europe

April 19-21 → China Shanghai F1-F3

19-21 April → New Zealand Taupō Repco Supercars Championship

20 aprile → USA Long Beach IMSA

21 aprile → USA Long Beach Indycar Series

21 aprile → USA Talladega Superpeedway Nascar Cup Series

April 21 → Italy Imola WEC

25-27 April → Portogallo Rali Terras d’Aboboreira European Rally Trophy

April 27 → Monaco Monte Carlo Formula E

28 aprile → USA Barber Motorsports Park Indycar Series

28 aprile → USA Dover Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series

The Formula E electric single-seaters will race on the Misano track on the weekend of April 14th

NATIONAL competitions April 2024

April 1 → Varano LLCC

5-7 April → Mugello Mugello Classic

13-14 April → L’Aquila Airport Race Wars Italy 2024 Round 1

15-16 April → Policoro Village Formula Challenge Trophy

19-21 April → Vallelunga Racing Weekend

21 April → Vallelunga RS Cup

21 April → Vallelunga Italian Tourism Cup

21 aprile → Vallelunga National GT Challenge

21 April → Vallelunga CIVel. Historic Car Circuit

26-28 April → Vallelunga FMI Italian Cup

28 aprile → Red Bull Ring Time Attack Italia

April 28 → Magione Gare Club

Rally/Regularity April 2024

5-7 aprile → Rally Val d’Orcia CIRTS

April 6-7 → Rally Val d’Orcia CIRT

April 7 → Rally Valle del Sosio CRZ

7 aprile → Trofeo Cheery Club C.I. TRIAL 4X4

12-14 April → Mugello road circuit CI Grandi Eventi

13-14 April → Alba Rally Piedmont Region CIAR – CRZ

April 14 → Maremma CRZ Trophy

19-20 April → CIRAS Costa Smeralda Historic Rally

20 April → City of Palagano CIVel Trophy. Off-road by FIF

20-21 April → San Marino Revival CI Regularity of Historic Cars

April 21 → Rally Prealpi Orobiche CRZ

27-28 April → Rally della Marca Italian Rally Trophy – CRZ

27-28 aprile → Rally Cross round 2-3

27-28 April → Vighizzolo d’Este CIVel. Earth

April 28 → Rally Bianco Azzurro CRZ

April 28 → Costa del Gargano CRZ Rally

In the month of April there are many rally events

Drift April 2024

27-28 April → Car Park Prato Italian Drifting Championship

Uphill/Slalom April 2024

12-14 April → Increase in CIVM Cost

26-28 April → Historical Climb Monte Erice CIVSAS

26-28 April → Monte Erice Sud CIVM

26-28 April → Monte Erice CI Super Climb

26-28 April → Slalom city of Loceri CI Slalom