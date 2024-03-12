Where will we race cars in March and April 2024? The dates of the races of the international championships, the calendar of the first 2024 Formula 1 races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia and China and the national championships, from rallies and regularity events to hill climbs and slaloms. The Formula E electric single-seater race will be held for the first time on the Misano circuit on the weekend of April 14th. All the Italian and international motorsport events in the months of March and April.
Car races March 2024
Where to race in the month of March: car races, car races scheduled and on the calendar.
International races March 2024
1-3 marzo → Bahrain Sakhir F1-F2-F3
March 2 → Qatar Losail WEC
March 3 → USA Las Vegas Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series
March 7-9 → Saudi Arabia Jeddah F1-F2
March 8-10 → Japan Suzuka Super Formula Championship
10 marzo → USA Streets of St. Petersburg Indycar Series
March 10 → USA Phoenix Raceway Nascar Cup Series
16 marzo → USA Sebring 12H IMSA
March 16 → Brazil Sao Paulo Formula E
17 marzo → USA Bristol Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series
21-24 marzo → Australia Melbourne Repco Supercars Championship
22-24 marzo → Australia Melbourne F1-F2-F3
24 marzo → USA Circuit of Americas Nascar Cup Series
March 28-31 → Kenya Safari Rally Kenya WRC
March 30 → Japan Tokyo Formula E
March 31 → USA Richmond Raceway Nascar Cup Series
The 2024 Formula 1 season has begun in Bahrain
NATIONAL races March 2024
2 marzo → Mugello LLCC
March 3 → Sele Circuit 13th Superchallenge Trophy
11-12 March → Fanelli Formula Challenge track
March 12 → Mugello Time Attack Italy
March 16-17 → Magione Individual Races Series
22-24 March → Mugello Hankook 12h of Mugello
March 23-24 → Racalmuto Time Attack Sicily
Rally/Regularity March 2024
March 1-2 → Historic Rally Vallate Aretine CIRAS
March 3 → CRZ Lakes Rally
8-10 March → Foligno CIRTS city rally
9-10 March → Rally city of Foligno CIRT – CRZ
14-17 March → Coppa Milano-Sanremo CI Grandi Eventi
March 15-16 → Italian Baja di Primavera CI Cross Country
16-17 March →Rally Il Ciocco CIAR-CRZ
March 17 → 1 Sulcis Iglesiente CRZ Rally
23-24 March → Lazio Rally Italian Rally Trophy – CRZ
24 marzo → Camunia Rally CRZ
March 24 → Vigneti Monferrini CRZ
March 31st – April 1st → Italy Maggiora
Uphill/Slalom March 2024
22-24 March → CIVSAS Historical Consumer Cup
22-24 March → CIVM Consumer Cup
Car races April 2024
Where to race in the month of April: car races, car races scheduled and on the calendar.
International races April 2024
4-5 April → France Paul Ricard GT4 European Series
April 5-7 → Japan Suzuka F1-F3
5-7 aprile → Francia Paul Ricard GT World Challenge Europe Round 1
April 6-7 → Germany Nürburgring NLS1+2 VLN
7 aprile → USA Martinsville Speedway Nascar Cup Series
12-14 aprile → Ungheria European Rally Championship
April 13-14 → Germania Nürburgring Adac 24h VLN
13-14 April → Italy Misano Formula E
14 aprile → USA Texas Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series
18-21 aprile → Croazia Rally Croatia WRC
19-20 April → Italy Vallelunga TCR Europe
April 19-21 → China Shanghai F1-F3
19-21 April → New Zealand Taupō Repco Supercars Championship
20 aprile → USA Long Beach IMSA
21 aprile → USA Long Beach Indycar Series
21 aprile → USA Talladega Superpeedway Nascar Cup Series
April 21 → Italy Imola WEC
25-27 April → Portogallo Rali Terras d’Aboboreira European Rally Trophy
April 27 → Monaco Monte Carlo Formula E
28 aprile → USA Barber Motorsports Park Indycar Series
28 aprile → USA Dover Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series
The Formula E electric single-seaters will race on the Misano track on the weekend of April 14th
NATIONAL competitions April 2024
April 1 → Varano LLCC
5-7 April → Mugello Mugello Classic
13-14 April → L’Aquila Airport Race Wars Italy 2024 Round 1
15-16 April → Policoro Village Formula Challenge Trophy
19-21 April → Vallelunga Racing Weekend
21 April → Vallelunga RS Cup
21 April → Vallelunga Italian Tourism Cup
21 aprile → Vallelunga National GT Challenge
21 April → Vallelunga CIVel. Historic Car Circuit
26-28 April → Vallelunga FMI Italian Cup
28 aprile → Red Bull Ring Time Attack Italia
April 28 → Magione Gare Club
Rally/Regularity April 2024
5-7 aprile → Rally Val d’Orcia CIRTS
April 6-7 → Rally Val d’Orcia CIRT
April 7 → Rally Valle del Sosio CRZ
7 aprile → Trofeo Cheery Club C.I. TRIAL 4X4
12-14 April → Mugello road circuit CI Grandi Eventi
13-14 April → Alba Rally Piedmont Region CIAR – CRZ
April 14 → Maremma CRZ Trophy
19-20 April → CIRAS Costa Smeralda Historic Rally
20 April → City of Palagano CIVel Trophy. Off-road by FIF
20-21 April → San Marino Revival CI Regularity of Historic Cars
April 21 → Rally Prealpi Orobiche CRZ
27-28 April → Rally della Marca Italian Rally Trophy – CRZ
27-28 aprile → Rally Cross round 2-3
27-28 April → Vighizzolo d’Este CIVel. Earth
April 28 → Rally Bianco Azzurro CRZ
April 28 → Costa del Gargano CRZ Rally
In the month of April there are many rally events
Drift April 2024
27-28 April → Car Park Prato Italian Drifting Championship
Uphill/Slalom April 2024
12-14 April → Increase in CIVM Cost
26-28 April → Historical Climb Monte Erice CIVSAS
26-28 April → Monte Erice Sud CIVM
26-28 April → Monte Erice CI Super Climb
26-28 April → Slalom city of Loceri CI Slalom
