Gaeta, 12 March 2024 – Morning of field research for 30 young people from the Gaeta Institute who yesterday visited the Herambiente (Hera Group) waste treatment plant in Pozzilli as part of the Ripensiamo Ambiente Ripensiamo Roma project. Association.

Students and faculty experienced first-hand an indispensable system within the virtuous circle of waste that converts waste fractions that cannot be separated into energy, thereby saving them from going to landfill.

During the visit, special attention was paid to describing the emission control and environmental protection systems, which are among the most advanced in Europe.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.