Imtech’s handlers have reached a breakthrough with the former top in resolving an exchange-traded fund bankruptcy case. The insurers and accountancy firm KPMG will jointly pay 40 million euros to trustees and the Securities Owners Association (VEB) on behalf of former directors and chief compliance officers, a press release said on Tuesday. This ends an eight-year legal battle.

Imtech was a technical services provider in the electrical, ICT and mechanical engineering sectors. In 2013, a major accounting scandal broke out, after which the confidence of banks and investors fell. This led to bankruptcy in the summer of 2015. With a debt of €1.5 billion, Imtech’s collapse was one of the largest post-war bankruptcies in the Netherlands. A lengthy bankruptcy case ensued, during which the managers came into conflict with the company’s financiers.

The trustees conducted years of research into the years leading up to the bankruptcy and say there was “poor management and insufficient oversight” at the time. Thanks to this settlement, former top management will no longer have to fear further legal action: the directors, supervisory directors and KPMG have not admitted any guilt or liability. The former top liability insurers initially refused coverage but are now cooperating with the agreement.

In total, about 60 million will be paid to creditors within three settlements. Even before the bankruptcy, in 2014, the VEB Investors Association reached a settlement agreement with the affected investors. Last October, the trustees reached a second agreement with 65 former Imtech banks and financiers. Holland’s largest banks ING, ABN Amro and Rabobank were the largest creditors. In the latest settlement, banks and other financiers are subordinated, meaning the proceeds go to other lenders.

Of all the millions paid out by KPMG and insurers, the vast majority, almost €32 million, goes to creditors. In addition, VEB receives more than 7 million euros, and lawyers – approximately 1 million euros. Payments are expected to take place in early 2025.

“With this settlement, the Gordian knot of disputes between the 36 parties involved is cut in one go,” curator Fouad el-Houzi said in a press release. “This provides the green light for repayment to creditors and a smooth moving forward in the resolution of this complex bankruptcy.”

