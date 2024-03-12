A man took bus passengers hostage at Rio de Janeiro’s main bus station after wounding at least two people with a firearm, police reported Tuesday. The area was cordoned off and agents from the elite Special Operations Battalion unit are carrying out “negotiations on the spot,” the Rio Military Police explained in a statement. According to the press, 18 people are detained.

“A man shot two people and took other passengers hostage on a bus at the Rio Bus Station, in the Santo Cristo neighborhood. The wounded were taken to the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital, in the Center,” the police said.

Television footage showed a blue bus stopped in the middle of an empty parking lot. “I was on the catwalk when the individual took out the gun and started shooting,” said a station user, Carlos Sarabia, to the Globo channel.

“I have two friends who are on the bus,” he added. “We are all desperate because we don’t know what is going to happen.”

The images also showed dozens of people outside the station, located in the center of the city and from where buses leave for all of Brazil.

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes reported in X: “The entire area around the Novo Rio Bus Station is closed and the State Government Security Forces are operating on site. City Hall teams are providing “support, guiding drivers in the region. The Concessionaire requests that anyone who has a ticket for the next few hours reschedule their trip,” he wrote.

The hijacking of buses has precedents in Rio. In 2019, an individual held the passengers of a bus hostage for almost four hours on the bridge that connects Rio de Janeiro with the neighboring city of Niterói, before finally being shot down by snipers from police.

The most serious case was in June 2000, when a hostage was murdered and the attacker died after being captured by the authorities. That event inspired a movie.

