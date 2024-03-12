After a long wait, Brando Ephrikian has chosen one of the two suitors, let’s find out together who he will continue the journey with outside of his studies, Beatriz or Raffaella?

When you have to make important decisions, it often takes time to better evaluate the situation. Brando Ephrikian certainly took all the time necessary to best choose his suitor. In fact, in today’s episode, March 12, the tronista made the choice of him. Let’s find out who he left the Men and Women studio with, whether with Beatriz or Raffaella.

Brando Ephrikian’s throne was almost certainly one of the longest on the program of Men and Women. In fact, the tronista took all the time necessary to make his choice. These long times have forced his suitors to make important sacrifices. In fact, as Raffaella said, who joined the program at a later time, she was forced to abandon her job in order to participate. But today, the wait for his two suitors is over, Brando has decided who to leave the studies of Men and Women with.

Already last week the tronista seemed ready to make his choice, but at the last minute he took a step back, leaving both viewers and the two suitors in doubt. Beatriz convinced Brando from day one, while for Raffaella the path was uphill. In fact, after the first episodes, Brando was intent on eliminating Raffaella because she was not very involved from an aesthetic point of view. And today, March 12, Brando has chosen which of the two to continue his journey outside of his studies with.

To provide us with the previews of the choice is Lorenzo Pugnaloni, who revealed to all the fans of Men and Women, the long-awaited choice of the tronista. In the end Brando Ephrikian’s choice fell on Raffaella Scuotto, who answered yes. Beatriz had to settle for a no, even though the feeling between the two was very strong from day one.