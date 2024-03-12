loading…

John Barnett, Boeing whistleblower, was found mysteriously dead from a gunshot wound in his truck. He died after giving damning testimony in a massive lawsuit against Boeing. Photo/New York Post

WASHINGTON – A Boeing whistleblower was found mysteriously dead in his truck in a hotel parking lot in South Carolina, United States (US).

He died after he failed to show up for the second session of his testimony for a massive lawsuit against the world’s leading aircraft company.

John Barnett, 62, had raised safety concerns at Boeing factories and gave his first testimony just days before he was found dead from a gunshot wound.

According to the Charleston County coroner, the gunshot wound was “self-inflicted.”

Barnett’s attorney, Brian Knowles, told TMZ he has clear doubts about the cause of his client’s death, and called the “self-inflicted” gunshot the officer claimed was merely “conjecture.”

“Today is a tragic day,” Knowles told Corporate Crime Reporter, which was reported on Tuesday (12/3/2024).

“John has been going back and forth for some time to prepare. The defense examined him for the seven hours allowed under the rules on Thursday,” he explained.

The Boeing whistleblower had stayed at the hotel to provide information in the whistleblower’s lawsuit against Boeing.

His attorney said he and his co-counsel had called Barnett’s phone on Saturday, but the call went to voicemail.