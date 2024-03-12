Last update: 03:15

US President Joe Biden won the Democratic primaries in Georgia and Mississippi on Tuesday, gaining enough delegates to be nominated again, CNN and NBC News reported, among others. Biden now has 2,011 “delegates” behind him, while the Democrats need 1,968. Thus, he is the “presumptive nominee.” His candidacy is expected to be formally confirmed at the Democratic Party conference in Chicago in August.

Among Republicans, Donald Trump also won the primaries in Georgia and Mississippi. He is also on track to win the presidential nomination for the third time in a row. Trump currently has 1,188 delegates and Republicans need 1,215. His opponent Nikki Haley still has nearly 14 percent and nearly 6 percent of the vote in Georgia and Mississippi despite dropping out of the race for the White House last week .

Biden honored

Biden, 81, said in a written statement that he had received the new nomination. “Four years ago, I ran for president because I believed we were in a battle for the soul of the nation,” he wrote.

“Thanks to the American people, we won this fight, and I am honored that a broad coalition of voters representing the great diversity of the Democratic Party across the country has once again placed their trust in me to help our party and our country.” .” to lead at a time when the threat Trump poses is greater than ever.”

During the primaries, Biden faced only token opposition from Congressman Dean Phillips, self-help author Marianne Williamson and businessman Jason Palmer. Only Palmer managed to overtake three delegates thanks to his victory in American Samoa.

Washington primaries

Washington state also held primaries for both Democrats and Republicans on Tuesday, but results have not yet been announced. Also, Democratic voters went to the polls in the Northern Mariana Islands, an archipelago in the Pacific Ocean. Biden won there too.

If it does end in a showdown between Biden and Trump in November’s presidential election, it will be the first time since 1956 that the same two candidates will face each other again. At that time, it involved the incumbent Republican President Dwight Eisenhower and his Democratic challenger Adlai Stevenson.

