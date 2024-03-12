Suara.com – Dubai Mall, the largest and most magnificent shopping center in the world, has just announced that it will be the most visited place on earth throughout 2023.

According to the Daily Mail, 115 million people have visited the shopping center located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, throughout 2023, an increase of 19 percent from the 88 million visitors in 2022.

It is possible that this shopping center, which is located next to the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, will continue to experience an increase in the number of visitors in 2024. This is considering that during January and February alone, Dubai Mall was visited by 20 million people.

So, what makes Dubai Mall so special that it is the most visited place on earth?

Different from shopping centers in general, Dubai Mall offers many interesting and special things for its visitors. Here are 10 special things that are the attraction of Dubai Mall, which you won’t get anywhere else:

1. There are more than 1200 shops to enter

In this shopping center, which is the size of 50 football fields combined, you will find more than 1200 shops consisting of various categories, from fashion, entertainment, to culinary. And this doesn’t include the many temporary pop up stores inside and outside the mall area, OK?

2. The largest indoor aquarium in the world which can be enjoyed for free

On the ground floor, there is the Dubai Aquarium which is home to thousands of aquatic animals, consisting of more than 140 species, including sand tiger sharks, giant groupers, and a number of other marine species. This aquarium can even be enjoyed for free via acrylic panels 8 meters high and 32 meters wide.

3. Theme park serba Sega

The theme park that was built was not just random, but Sega Republic, where you can experience all Sega games in one place, as well as various adrenaline-pumping rides.

4. Cinema with 26 screens

The largest cinema in the UAE is inside Dubai Mall, namely Reel Cinemas, which has a seating capacity of more than 2800 and 26 screens.

5. Olympic sized ice skating rink

The area of ​​the ice skating arena at Dubai Mall reaches 6,800 square meters. This ride is one of the favorite spots for visitors who bring their families.

6. The largest candy shop in the world

Candylicious, a candy shop that can be found in various countries, set up its world’s largest store in Dubai Mall. The shop area reaches 3000 square meters. And here you will find around 5,000 kinds of candy and chocolate with various shapes and flavors.

7. Waterfall inside the mall

This 3-story high waterfall in Dubai Mall is not just any waterfall. This is an illusionary waterfall, where you will find statues of people diving from the waterfall, and if you stare at one, the others will disappear.

8. Traditional market in the mall

Inside this magnificent mall there is a quite large souk or traditional market area, with a distinctive local feel, called Souk Al Bahar. Here, there are shops selling souvenirs, spices, dates, clothes, jewelry, as well as restaurants and cafes with a traditional feel.

9. Real dinosaur skeleton

In one of the atriums, you can see a unique sight in the form of a diplodocus dinosaur skeleton 7.6 meters high and 24 meters long. And uniquely, 90 percent of the dinosaur skeletons are original and are 155 million years old.

10. Spectacular fountain show

Dubai Fountain, located in front of Dubai Mall, has a fountain show with the largest choreographed system in the world. This fountain show can be watched during the day or at night, although of course the night show is more recommended because it displays a play of colorful laser lights which may not be very clear during the day.