The opposition presidential candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz, warned that by disqualifying her proposal to close the Cadereyta and Ciudad Madero refineries, what President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is seeking is to get involved in the electoral process.

In her conference Without Fear of the Truth, she denounced that the federal President has waged a dirty war and negative campaign against her since she was shaping up to be a presidential candidate, which is why she demanded that the National Electoral Institute (INE) stop her and apply sanctions.

Gálvez Ruiz accused López Obrador of launching a campaign of falsehoods to try to derail his candidacy.

“Since the morning the President has carried out a negative campaign against me. The saying that I was going to eliminate social programs came from the National Palace and he has repeated it over and over again, and the INE would have to assess what it implies in votes for them that false statement,” he claimed.

The opposition candidate said that instead of dedicating her campaign spots to spreading her proposals, “I have to be defending myself against the President’s statements.

“The second damage she did to me was to say that she was a businesswoman who had invoiced a certain amount and they took it upon themselves to say in their dirty war that I had stolen 1,400 million pesos from me. That’s what they tell people and that’s what they put on Twitter and on the internet, that my house is illegal.”

“If there has been a dirty war, it has been theirs, but as always, the President plays the victim, or he is the 15-year-old child, or he is the child at the baptism or the victim. He was already soft!”

“I hope that the INE begins to take away points from the candidate opposite with so much help. That they already say: ‘Let’s see, this is equivalent to so many votes that it is paying’, because it effectively uses public money, it uses all means. Indeed, pays to her, but as the President says, the people are not stupid,” he noted.

He pointed out that the federal President’s criticism of his proposal to close the Cadereyta and Ciudad Madero refineries is just a pretext to intervene in the electoral process: “The President does not care that people die, what he wants is to get involved in the election and debate with me,” he stressed.

He clarified that his plan to close refineries does not imply the loss of jobs, since the workers will be part of the energy transition through which the country will have to advance to produce clean energy: “Let it be clear to the workers, we are simply going to modernize the way of producing energy.”

The Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México candidate highlighted that several countries have closed refineries, such as Germany, Italy, France, Sweden and Norway: “This is a reality. We cannot go against what is going to happen,” she warned.

Later, Gálvez Ruiz went to the University Cultural Center of Tlatelolco, where he signed and “made his own” the National Commitment to Peace before the representatives of the Mexican Episcopate Conference and civil society organizations.

He highlighted the coincidences between some of his ideas and those presented in the document, which consists of 117 proposals, among them, the renewal of the system of procurement and administration of justice, a reform of the penitentiary system and the creation of strategies that promote the well-being of adolescents and protect women.

“I endorse the concerns and proposals of the document, regarding the need to strengthen the social fabric, comprehensively address the problem of security, and address the issue of justice with diagnosis and transparency,” he said.

He stressed that his main objective is to achieve the pacification of the country with justice and dignity, for which, “the most important thing is the demilitarization of the public administration.”

“Let me paraphrase what Jesus said, referring to God and Caesar: ‘To civilians what belongs to civilians and to the military what belongs to the military,'” he said.

