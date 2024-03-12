It’s not a real “goodbye” to bad weather. There is some uncertainty for this weekend, when a fast Atlantic disturbance could pass through.

The bad weather that has characterized the last few days is about to end, giving way to a period of sunshine and clear skies. Precipitation will already decrease from this evening, while tomorrow any residual phenomena will be limited to the afternoon and only to some areas of the South, as well as Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Veneto.

From Thursday a general improvement in the weather is expected, more evident thanks to the increase in atmospheric pressure over the central Mediterranean. There is also the prospect of the beginning of a phase of greater stability which should last at least until the weekend, and probably even beyond.

It’s not a real “goodbye” to bad weather. There is some uncertainty between Friday afternoon and Saturday, when a fast and weak Atlantic disturbance could pass through which would lead to a brief unstable phase with some precipitation, first in the North-East and then in the Centre-South. In the meantime, temperatures will tend to quickly rise above normal, with typical mid/late April weather.

Despite the clear improvement in weather conditions, the Civil Protection has issued a warning bulletin. The ordinary criticality for hydraulic risk, the yellow alert, has been indicated for:

Emilia Romagna: Ferrara coast, Reggio Emilia Po plain, Piacenza-Parma area, Ferrara plain Lombardy: Lower eastern plain, Lower central-eastern plain Veneto: Po, Fissero-Tartaro-Canalbianco and Basso Adige

Tomorrow in the central-northern regions the weather will be stable and mostly sunny, with temporary cloud cover between night and morning that will move towards the southern regions. Variability in the southern regions and Sicily, with alternating sun and clouds. In the afternoon, short and isolated showers could occur in the internal areas of lower Lazio, in Campania and Calabria, easing during the evening.

Maximum temperatures will be stationary or slightly increasing and above normal, with values ​​varying around 16-18 degrees. The bad weather could go away over the next week bringing stability with clear skies. Spring is coming.