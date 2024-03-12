Home

We tried Azul Mini, the famous board game in pocket version: here’s what we think of it in our review.

Azul Mini, a compact version of the hit Azul game, arrives on our gaming tables, promising to deliver all the fun complexity of its predecessor in a smaller, more portable format. But what makes this mini version so attractive to fans of strategic games? Let’s find out together in our review.

The art of laying tiles

One of the first striking features of Azul Mini (as in the classic version) is its simplicity. The rules are easy to learn, allowing players to immediately dive into the game without having to deal with too obvious an initial obstacle. However, behind this simplicity lies a profound strategy that requires planning and tactical thinking. This combination makes the game accessible to players of all ages and experience levels.

The heart of Azul Mini’s gameplay revolves around laying colored tiles on a grid, creating intricate mosaics. Players take on the role of ceramic tile artists, competing to create the most beautiful mosaics on wooden tables. The game is divided into rounds, each of which consists of several phases.

The system that leads to collecting tiles brings with it the obligation of having to choose the least problematic solution: taking tiles that you cannot place will lead to disadvantages, but aiming only at the necessary ones will push you to create an advantage for your opponent (who will be able to take instead the tiles of the same color from those you discard, effectively finding real treasures to place). Therefore the tactic will not only be to aim for one’s own advantage, but also to avoid giving away bonus points to the opponent.

Design and materials

This version of Azul does not differ much from the classic one, except for the design altered to make it smaller: precisely for this reason, the work done is excellent, with well-made boards and tiles that maintain the original style and colours. The smaller tiles may be more awkward to hold, but it’s something you get used to; on the contrary, the areas where you will take the tiles are not exceptional, being made up of small layers of cardboard to be inserted into a plastic cover with special spaces, but even in this case, the fact that the game is portable requires solutions of this kind .

Both the presence of a small bag to carry the game and the price are interesting: it is a game that is sold for only €20, less than half of the original game, effectively offering all the advantages and no defects. Azul Mini therefore becomes the best solution for those who want to embark on this experience: obviously there remain the expansions and alternatives to the base game that you can discover if you are a fan or if you find yourself a lover of this genre of games, but being able to have the classic version in this size makes everything even more interesting.

