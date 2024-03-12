This morning, normalists from Ayotzinapa broke into the headquarters of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Guerrero.

Dozens of young people threw firecrackers and set fire to the vehicles that were in the parking lot, breaking the windows of the entrance booth.

The state police retreated.

Minutes before, the employees of the prosecutor’s office had been evicted, before the arrival of the normalistas, who were protesting the escape of the agent responsible for the murder of their fellow Yankee Kothan.

MV

Themes

Ayotzinapa normalistas Guerrero Prosecutor’s Office

