This is a restyling that affects the new Audi A3 with a new version, the A3 Allstreet with the Sedan and Sportback variants. This new version has a more imposing look thanks to a 3 cm raised ride height and a driving position with excellent visibility typical of SUVs.

The front design has changed slightly with a wider (and frameless) hexagonal single frame, generous air intakes and a more incisive bumper. The rear is revised with a new bumper, redesigned extractors and light clusters without overhangs which further emphasize the dynamic character of the car.

The 2024 Audi A3 is available in both a Sportback version, preferred in Italian markets, and a Sedan version, more popular in Northern and Eastern European markets. It features some cosmetic changes, including a new wider and flatter single-frame grille at the front, along with a spoiler inspired by the S3 concept to create the illusion of more punch in the front end.

The S-Line’s green livery reflects a closer alignment to the RS3 design, with updates also at the rear, such as the revised bumper and diffuser. Detailed updates include a new evolution of the daytime running lights with four different digital signatures during driving and on and off cycles.

Audi A3 Allstreet, the news

The big news of the restyling is represented by the new Audi A3 Allstreet, inspired by the A1, with an off-road style and references to SUVs and crossovers. It is equipped with a 15 mm raised ride height (bringing the minimum height from the ground to +30 mm), widened mudguards in raw plastic, 17″ alloy wheels (optional 18 and 19″) and bumpers with inserts and plates of protection.

Audi A3 Allstreet, with ride height raised by 15 mm

The matte Single Frame is widened compared to the Sportback to resemble the Q range. Inside, with specific equipment, the driver’s seat height is increased for a feeling of control of the road.

Interior, what changes in the passenger compartment of the new Audi A3

Inside, in the cabin of the 2024 Audi A3, changes have been made to the design of the center console, ventilation vents and automatic transmission lever. The ambient lighting has been expanded, along with the standard equipment which now includes the leather multifunction steering wheel, automatic climate control and the ambient lighting package.

Audi A3 Sportback rear seats passenger compartment

The front doors are illuminated over a large area, adding a new design element. There is also a 3D Sonos audio system and two new decorative inserts, one in recycled polyester and the other in Dinamica microfibre, also available for the seats.

Infotainment

The infotainment has improved: there is digital radio, a 10.1″ display, the Audi Virtual Cockpit and inductive charging for smartphones. USB-C ports are present both in the center console and in the rear.

Audi A3 Allstreet cockpit steering wheel

MMI Navigation Plus is available which includes access to the app store, Amazon Alexa and “Functions on Demand”, which allows you to add up to five functions after the vehicle is purchased, from one month to 1-3 years or permanently via the myAudi app.

Engines

The initially available 2024 Audi A3s include petrol and diesel engines both with 150 hp: a 1.5-litre petrol engine (35 TFSI) and a 2.0-litre diesel (35 TDI), both with dual-clutch gearbox 7 reports. A 6-speed manual gearbox will also be available for the petrol engine. More combustion-only variants will be introduced in the second quarter of 2024, while a plug-in hybrid is expected later this year.

Audi A3 Sportback posteriore 3/4

Audi ADAS on the A3

The ADAS level 2 assistance systems on the 2024 Audi A3 have been improved and expanded. These include Pre Sense front, Collision Avoidance, Turn Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Assist with Lane Change, Park Assist Plus, Exit Warning and Rear Cross-Traffic Assist.

Price, how much does the 2024 Audi A3 cost

While waiting for the details of the Italian price list, the Audi A3 is already available to order in Germany starting from 35,650 euros for the Sportback and 37,450 euros for the Allstreet.

