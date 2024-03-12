Suara.com – Travelers from Indonesia who want to vacation abroad must pay attention to information about the rules for bringing goods from abroad. The reason is, Customs and Excise will implement new rules regarding restrictions on goods brought by airplane passengers from abroad.

Head of the Soekarno-Hatta Customs and Excise Office, Gatot Sugeng Wibowo, explained that his party would implement the statutory regulations that had just been stipulated by the Indonesian Ministry of Trade.

“We would like to inform you that in the near future Minister of Trade Regulation Number 36 of 2023 concerning Import Policies and Regulations will be implemented,” he said as quoted by Antara, Tuesday (12/3/2024).

Meanwhile, the main regulations that will be implemented by Soetta Customs and Excise are restructuring import policies by shifting supervision of imports of several commodities entering Indonesia.

The regulations issued through the Minister of Trade Regulation will come into force after 90 days, or to be precise, this Sunday (10/3).

“This regulation shifts commodities whose import control is Post-Border back to Border,” he said.

Gatot continued, the enactment of the Minister of Trade Regulation will also have an impact on import activities via passenger luggage. Thus, the number of commodities carried by passengers has a maximum limit when returning home.

He revealed that there are five types of passenger luggage whose load is limited, namely electronic devices, footwear, textile goods, bags and shoes.

“Commodities that are limited to the number of carry-on items consist of a maximum of two pairs of footwear per passenger, then 2 bags per passenger and other finished textile items a maximum of 5 per passenger. Furthermore, there are electronic devices of which each passenger is only permitted to carry a maximum of 5 units with a total cost of 1,500 USD, then cell phones, headsets, tablet computers, maximum 2 units per passenger,” he explained.

Gatot emphasized that this latest regulation applies to all passengers traveling abroad, including Indonesian Migrant Workers (PMI) who will return to their hometowns.

Later, if there are passengers carrying more cargo than the specified amount, Soetta Airport Customs and Excise will charge a professional import fee for goods.

“So, there are restrictions on luggage, if the load is excessive as long as he wants to pay import duties and taxes for imports, that’s fine,” he added.

Gatot asked importers to pay attention to the new regulations and make good plans in carrying out import activities.

“The public is advised to pay attention to the enactment of Minister of Trade Regulation Number 36 of 2023, because this commodity is very commonly carried by passengers when returning to Indonesia as souvenirs or souvenirs for family and relatives,” he concluded.