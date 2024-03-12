It just seemed like a rather quiet and exceptionally warm winter, marked by prolonged periods of stable weather, almost spring-like temperatures, persistent fogs and skyrocketing pollution in Valpadana, but instead it ended with three storms in six days, revealing in one fell swoop its more violent face.

Cyclone Emil over Italy

To paint the portrait of the warmest winter ever from the point of view of atmospheric circulation, we relied on artificial intelligence and the “Weather Typing” technique: thanks to the ability to learn, recognize and classify an artificial neural network called SOM (Self Organizing Map), we identified twelve atmospheric circulation patterns over Italy, reconstructed their time series at 12 UTC, and analyzed frequencies, anomalies and seasonal trends of each of them.

Figure 1 shows the configuration of sea level pressure and geopotential at 500 hPa of the twelve atmospheric circulation patterns, which we call “Circulation Types“ (TC), identified by the neural network for the geographical domain centered on Italy. The distribution of the TCs within the two “maps” is the result of complex processing by the neural network which, starting from TC1, positioned the TCs closer to each other the more similar they are to each other.

Fig. 1 – Configurations of the pressure at sea level (left) and the geopotential at 500 hPa (right) of the twelve Circulation Types (TC) identified by the neural network. The data is standardized. The colors from green to purple represent positive values ​​(“high pressure”), the colors from white to blue represent negative values ​​(“low pressure”). Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima

Based on the prevailing circulatory characteristic, each of the twelve TCs has been assigned a name, reported in the text and in the figures that follow.

Winter atmospheric circulation over the last 22 years

Over the last twenty years, TC9-Blocking anticyclone has been the dominant circulation type during winter (figure 2). This is the most persistent TC, which sees a vast area of ​​high pressure, extended over much of western and central Europe, isolated from the western flow, and “blocked” for several consecutive days, a depression with a minimum between the Ionian and Aegean Seas . This Circulation Type is associated with the irruption of cold continental air from the Balkans and is potentially responsible for adverse conditions and snowfall down to low altitudes over the Middle Adriatic and Southern regions. Over the last twenty-two years, the winter presence of TC9 has showed strong variability, with years characterized by very high frequency, alternating with one or two years with much lower frequency, as in the case of the winter just ended.

Other relatively frequent winter configurations are TC11-North African Anticyclone and TC1-Mistral, the latter associated with the irruption of cold air coming from the North Atlantic into the Mediterranean and, at times, intense Föhn winds in Piedmont and Lombardy.

Fig.2 – Average number of days of winter presence of the twelve Circulation Types (graph on the left) and number of days of presence of TC9-Blocking Anticyclone in the last twenty-two years (graph on the right). Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima

TC11-North African Anticyclone is the second most frequent Circulation Type during the winter season. Associated with the rise towards the Mediterranean of warm and humid air of subtropical origin, it not only favors stable and sunny weather conditions throughout our country, but also temperatures above the norm and, in summer, intense and prolonged waves of heat and sultriness. This Type of Circulation was the protagonist of the entire 2023, and its record frequency contributed largely to accentuating the positive trend of the last twenty years, statistically significant on an annual basis. TC11-North African Anticyclone is frequently accompanied by configurations of similar matrix, such as TC10-Afro-Iberian Anticyclone and TC6-Afro-Atlantic Anticyclone. However, the origin of the latter can be twofold: it is often an anticyclone with roots in the low African latitudes and extended up to the central-western Mediterranean, much more rarely it coincides with the extension towards the Mediterranean and Italy of the ‘Azores anticyclone. As we will see, this configuration is gaining more and more importance during the winter.

The meteorological winter 2023/24: the blocking anticyclone gives way to subtropical configurations

Table 1 shows the number of days of presence of the twelve Circulation Types in the meteorological winter 2023/24.

The relatively contained presence of the king of winter, the “cold” TC9-Blocking Anticyclone, and the “cold” TC1-Mistral, pushed aside by all the anticyclonic configurations of African origin, especially by TC6-Afro-Atlantic Anticyclone, seems immediately evident. which, with over two weeks of presence, this year surpassed the winter attendance record of 2020.

Tab. 1 – Number of days of presence of the twelve Circulation Types in the meteorological winter 2023/24 (1 December 2023 – 29 February 2024). Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima

The calculation of the anomalies, i.e. the difference between the frequency of the twelve TCs in the winter of 2023/24 and the average of their seasonal frequency in the reference period 2002/03-2023/24, allows us to photograph the season just ended in good detail, evaluating how and by how much it deviated from a “normal” seasonal condition from the point of view of atmospheric circulation (figure 3).

Therefore, the positive anomaly of TC6-African-Atlantic Anticyclone (+ 9 days, equal to 138% more days compared to the reference period) and the negative anomaly of TC9-Blocking Anticyclone (-7 days, equal to 41%) stand out. days less) and TC1-Maestrale (-6 days, 58% less). In continuity with the whole of 2023, the frequency of TC8-Scirocco was also lower with the new year, albeit only by 2 days: 30% less than the reference average.

Fig. 3 – Anomalies in the frequency of the twelve Circulation Types (TC) in the meteorological winter 2023/24 compared to the average for the period 2002/03-2023/24. Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima.

TC8-Scirocco is usually more frequent in intermediate seasons and, like TC4-Depressione Ligure, it is potentially the wettest TC for Italy, sometimes associated with critical weather conditions, as happened this year at the end of winter. From 23 to 29 February, Italy was in fact hit by three storms, Louis, Dorothea and Emil, all associated with the presence of a cyclonic vortex between the Ligurian Sea and the Lower Tyrrhenian Sea and classified by the neural network as TC8-Scirocco or TC4-Depression Ligurian (figure 4). It was the most disturbed period of the entire season, both in terms of wind intensity and rain intensity, especially in the North and in Tuscany, and quantity of snow in the Alps.

Fig. 4 – Circulation Type (TC) at 12 UTC, average temperature and precipitation observed daily from 1 December 2023 to 29 February 2024. The temperature and precipitation values ​​are obtained from data from the MeteoNetwork network, integrated, for precipitation, by satellite estimates. TCs associated with storms classified and named by EUMETNET (https://www.eumetnet.eu/) as part of the European “Storm Naming” project (https://www.iconaclima.it/italia/alexis) are highlighted in yellow. -bettina-ciro-nomi-tempeste-europa-storm-naming/). Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima.

Even if several other, less intense disturbances passed over Italy, and there was no shortage of irruptions of air masses of arctic or polar origin (TC1, TC2, TC5 and TC9), this winter we will probably above all remember the periods of stable weather. In particular, we will not forget the interminable “anticyclonic bad weather” that besieged the country in the last days of January and February, accompanied for a long time by spring-like temperatures, or almost, and by a heavy cover of fog and smog in the Po Valley.

The mix of fog and smog covering Valpadana, imaged by Sentinel-3 on 29 January 2024. Credits Copernicus

TC6-Afroatlantic Anticyclone was a constant presence throughout the season, especially in the first part, but also during the longest anticyclonic phase of the winter, between January and February. This year’s record frequency, slightly higher than that of 2012/13 and 2019/20, has contributed to accentuating and making significant the positive trend since 2002/03 (figure 5), in contrast to the opposite trend of the “cold” TC1-Mistral and TC9-Blocking anticyclone, equally accentuated, but not significant.

Fig.5 – Number of days of winter presence and linear trend of TC6-Afro-Atlantic Anticyclone in the last twenty-two years (seasons 2002/03 – 2023/24). Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima

Prediction of Circulation Types: the European model is more capable than the American model at predicting outbreaks of arctic and polar air a week in advance

To evaluate and compare the performance of weather forecasting models in the short and medium term, with the help of the neural network we quantified the “similarity” between the twelve atmospheric circulation patterns. The quality of the forecast can thus be expressed in terms of similarity between the observed TC and the predicted TC: 100% will therefore be achieved when the predicted TC and the observed TC coincide, therefore when the prediction is correct.

Figure 6 shows the average quality of the forecast developed by the European ECMWF model and the American GFS for 12 UTC of the seven days (+168 hours) following the start day of the forecast. As almost always happens, the two models formulated forecasts of equal quality for the short term, while beyond the 48 hour forecast ECMWF gained more and more ground over GFS.

Fig. 6 – Average quality of the atmospheric circulation forecast processed by the European meteorological forecast model (ECMWF) and the American one (GFS) during the meteorological winter 2023/24, from +24 to +168 hours (one week) of forecast . Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima

The accuracy of ECMWF forecasts in the longer term was particularly high with most of the outbreaks of air masses of Arctic and polar origin (TC1, TC2 and TC5), in particular with TC1-Mistral, perfectly predicted in all there were four occasions on which it showed up at 12 UTC (figure 7). Not only that: the permanence on our territory of almost all subtropical anticyclonic figures has also been predicted with greater accuracy by the European model. However, GFS managed to capture TC4-Depressione Ligure and TC8-Scirocco with equal skill, as we have seen the two TCs associated with the most critical situations.

Fig. 7 – Quality of the forecast of each Circulation Type at 168 hours (one week) for the European ECMWF model (red) and for the American GFS model (blue). Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima

Figure 8 shows the daily forecast quality at +168 hours (one week) of the two models. The good performance of both for the last, extreme week of the season may be surprising, especially when compared with the poorer quality associated with relatively calmer situations, such as the transit of the end-of-year disturbance or the return of high temperatures over Italy. pressure after the passage of the Carnival disturbance, on 9 and 10 February. The greater effectiveness of the ECMWF forecasts for the longer term emerged above all in the month of January, during typically winter conditions, characterized by several outbreaks of arctic and polar air, followed, at the end of the month, by the rapid consolidation of the anticyclonic circulation of North African origin.

Fig. 8 – Daily quality of the Circulation Type forecast at 168 hours (one week), processed by the European ECMWF model (red) and the American GFS model (blue). Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima

What should we expect from spring 2024? For now, in continuity with the turbulent end of winter, it started in an extremely disturbed way, with already two storms in Italy, Emil and Monica. Will TC9-Anticyclone blocking, usually an important presence in the first part of the season, make its way back? Or will TC11-North African Anticyclone prevail, as in the spring of 2023? We will find out in the next report.