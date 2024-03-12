Rome – New appointment to the Club Lazio rallies organized by FIDAL Lazio in March and April. Dates: Saturday 16 March 2024, meeting at 15:30, and Sunday, 7 April 2024, meeting at 10 am, both at the Fiamme Gialle Sports Center, Via Croviana, 120. There are exceptions, also indicated in the document below.

In fact, the athletes called for numerous tests will meet on Saturday, April 6, 2024, not Saturday, April 6, at the Stadio delle Aquile Paolo Rosi at 2:30 p.m., under the direction of the representative of the specialized competitions, Paolo Borgiani. The appointment for Sunday, April 7 also remains unchanged for several tests. The attendance of technical staff at meetings, confirmed by the signature of the relevant register, will be valid for 0.25 training credits each in accordance with existing national FIDAL regulations. The use of personal throwing equipment is recommended for athletes.

“The clubs are asked to indicate the reference and technical workers of the summoned athletes when confirming their participation, indicating their membership number,” the regional committee reported.

(Source Fidal Lazio – lazio.fidal.it)