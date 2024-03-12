Arsenal reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2010. The English leader defeated Porto on penalties in London. The score after regular and extra time was 1:0 in favor of Arsenal. The Portuguese also won the first match in Porto with a score of 1:0. Porto’s Brazilians Wendell and Wenderson Galeno were the only players to miss a penalty. Arsenal equalized at two legs after Leandro Trossard’s goal in the 41st minute. The English lost seven times in a row in the round of 16 between 2011 and 2017, after which they never played again in the Champions League. Despite Arsenal’s excellent domestic form, it became clear three weeks ago that Porto are a difficult opponent for the Londoners. The English team, which won all eight matches of the tournament in 2024 and scored at least 33 times, did not score a single goal at the Dragau Stadium. Arsenal also had a tough time in London against tough Porto, who missed few chances under 41-year-old defender Pepe. The home team initially had an optical advantage, but things did not go further than Bukayo Saki’s bet. The best chance came from Porto striker Evanilson, who forced goalkeeper David Raya into a good save. Read also: Jerdy Schouten realized that top football is “not a playground”, but still often chooses the safe option

Before the break, Arsenal made the important score 1:0. A beautiful pass from Martin Odegaard sent Trossard into the far corner. The Gunners thought they could make it 2-0 midway through the second half through Odegaard, but Kai Havertz appeared to have committed a foul. Shortly before the end, substitutes Gabriel Jesus and Odegaard came close to scoring the winning goal for Arsenal. There was no goal in extra time, so the decision had to be made on penalties.

Barcelona beat Napoli

Barcelona also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday night. The club defeated Napoli in an interesting match (3-1). This was enough after the draw three weeks ago in Italy (1-1).

The champions of Spain and Napoli are not having the best season. Barcelona is in third place in La Liga. Francesco Calzona is already the third coach this season at Napoli, the current number 7 in Serie A. However, both clubs made this match at Olimpi interesting.

Coach Xavi has already announced that he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season. It looks like his successor will have access to some of the best youth academy talent. In the match against Napoli, Pedri and Gavi were absent, as was the injured Frenkie de Jong. But from the very beginning, 16-year-old Lamin Yamal and 17-year-old Pau Kubarsi showed themselves.

20-year-old Fermin Lopez scored the first goal in the twentieth minute, assisted by Rafinha, who also made it 2-0 two minutes later. The Brazilian hit the post, allowing Joao Cancelo to score. Napoli suffered a setback in the first stage but then fought back. Amir Rrahmani made it 2-1 in the thirtieth minute and Mario Rui went close to equalizing just before half-time.

Both teams had chances in the second half of the match, which was led by Dutch referee Danny Makkelie. Napoli brought in an extra striker in the closing stages in Giacomo Raspadori. It was not he, but the substitute Jesper Lindström who failed to lead the visitors’ level. A few minutes later, Robert Lewandowski decided the match with a goal after a beautiful play from Sergi Roberto. (AP)

