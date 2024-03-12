Ardea, March 12, 2024 – “Dear fellow citizens of Ardea, As we try to trace the path through the dark forest in which our administration seems lost, we turn to you not only as elected representatives, but also as participants in a common destiny that at times seems marked by misunderstanding and dialogue that could not be more tone-deaf.” Thus begins an open letter to citizens, signed by the majority councilors of the municipality of Ardea Antonella Cofano, Simone Herriu, Mauro Iacoangeli, Calliope Ludovici, Raffaella Neocliti, Davide Sarrecchia.

“Since Mayor Cremonini took over the reins of government of our community,” the letter says, “we have deceived ourselves into believing that we were witnessing an unfolding renewal, an administrative zeal that was supposed to lift Ardea from the ashes of inaction. Yet, almost two years later, the budget we face is marked by a troubling lack of action, a kind of bureaucratic pantomime in which promises are lost in a maze of paperwork and opportunities are stifled before they even have a chance to germinate.

However, the core of our criticism lies not only in the failure to translate the words of the election platform into reality, but rather in the progressive erosion of this vital channel of communication between us, the members of the majority council and the mayor. A dialogue that, if it ever existed, now seems like a distant echo, a dim memory of what could have been the constructive and fruitful exchange for the benefit of Ardea that we were motivated, convinced and hoped for.

In this trench of indifference, when voices are silenced before they can find a response in the council chambers, we have witnessed the absence, at least symbolic, of the coordinator of the Fratelli d’Italia in Ardea and the leader of the group who more than unites, seems to divide, leaving a feeling of emptiness and confusion.

Yet, despite this desolate scenario, our spirit remains undaunted. There is no time to be wasted on vain regrets or useless reproaches; Time is pressing on us, and the problems of Ardea require concrete action, bold decisions and, above all, a guide capable of weathering storms, and not staying anchored in port for fear of the open sea.

With a new sense of responsibility and respect for voters, we will soon return all delegations to our hands, and also ask for the liquidation of the council where conditions still exist for an administrative restart in accordance with the electoral code. program and political dialogue, all for the benefit of the citizens of Ardea.”

