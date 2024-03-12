The protagonist is the Aprilia RS 660, which scored a magnificent double on the legendary Daytona track last weekend thanks to the double victory of the rider Gus Rodio, (Rodio Racing team powered by Robem Engineering) who dominated both races in the Twins category, reserved to the twin-cylinder series derivatives.

Vice champion last year on his debut in the Twins Cup, Gus Rodio opened the 2024 season in the best possible way: starting from pole position, the nineteen-year-old had no rivals in Race 1, crossing the finish line with a margin of over 11″ over Dominic Doyle ( Yamaha), second in the sprint to Avery Dreher, riding the Aprilia RS 660 of the TopPro Racing team.

Rodio then replicated his success in Race 2, taking the lead on the second lap and quickly pulling ahead of his rivals to reach the finish alone. Behind Rodio, the other RS ​​660 of the Rodio Racing team was a great protagonist, which in the hands of fifteen-year-old rookie Alessandro Di Mario crossed the finish line in third place, 44 thousandths of a second from second place, achieved by Rocco Landers (Suzuki).