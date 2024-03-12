Andrea Orcel, from Spain misses him. El Paìs: “The best of all”

Since the banker Andrea Orcel – whose frustrated signature by Banco Santander ended with a sentence, contested by the body before the Supreme Court, which imposes compensation of 43 million euros on him – has arrived at the control room three years ago, the Unicredit group, in the midst of a renaissance, is receiving series after series of good news. The economic insert of Paìs, Negocios, writes it in a long article. After years of serious difficulties in staying afloat, dominated by uncertainty and volatility, the Italian group, with tentacles in central and eastern Europe, has returned to the path of growth and stability and the distribution of dividends, with a more risk profile low and greater attractiveness for investors.

The bank closed the best year in its history in 2023, with a record profit of over 8.6 billion euros, which represents more than 50% compared to the previous year. These accounts far exceeded analysts’ forecasts, which estimated a profit of 7.9 billion. Furthermore, from 2021 to February this year, the group’s shares appreciated by almost 300% and are currently trading at 31 euros. This strong growth, with which it led the increases in the banking sector in Europe, helped Unicredit to exceed the threshold of 53,000 million market capitalization and to follow it, and with real possibilities of exceeding it, for the first time. once in a while, to the giant Intesa SanPaolo, the first bank by market value in Italy (55 billion). “The fourth quarter of 2023 was the twelfth consecutive quarter of profitable and quality growth, indisputable evidence of our unique and successful strategy,” Orcel summarized.

The operation to incorporate the Italian as the first manager of the Spanish bank was not concluded and ended up before the courts, which last year imposed compensation of 43 million euros in favor of the Italian financial manager, a figure that the institution chaired by Ana Botín appealed to the Supreme Court. In Italy the numbers smile on Orcel. In the three years at the helm of Unicredit, the group achieved a net profit of 18.1 billion euros. To the 8.6 billion in 2023, 5.6 billion will be added in 2022 and 3.9 billion in 2021. The ability to generate capital organically has been one of its great strengths. Tier 1 capital (CETI), the main measure of financial strength, used to estimate the solvency of the entity, also increased by almost two points and stood at 15.89% of risk-weighted assets last year . However, the banker warned that while “initial aspirations have been largely exceeded”, “the journey is far from over” and vowed to “continue to advance effectively in an uncertain environment”. Dividends Orcel, an expert in investment banking, also increased the profitability of the shares.

His latest move consisted in allocating 8,600 million euros, the total 2023 profits, 3,000 million more than the previous year, to the remuneration of shareholders, with an extraordinary distribution of dividends (3,000 million) and with the repurchase of shares (5.6 billion). Since his arrival he has distributed 17.6 billion in dividends, a policy applauded by analysts. “Putting excess capital to good use is the next step,” say Mediobanca experts. The good financial performance of the Italian group has seduced analysts who, in addition to praising the solidity of its balance sheet, have already revised their profit forecasts for this year upwards. “There is nothing wrong with Unicredit’s final quarter 2023 results: record profits, cash surplus, better guidance than its peers across the board. Those who fear Unicredit will run out of bullets have been killed again “, summary from Mediobanca. For their part, Jefferies experts estimate that between this year and 2026 earnings per share will grow on average by 7% and by then they calculate an excess capital of 7,000 million on its balance sheet, which will allow it to continue to remunerate the shareholders.

They also recognize that the generalized macroeconomic uncertainty that exists in Europe continues to represent a risk factor, but underline that in this scenario Unicredit benefits from greater geographical diversification compared to its counterparts, since more than 50% of its credit portfolio is outside outside Italy. Unicredit has 15 million customers spread across its network of banks in Italy, Germany and a dozen countries in Central and Eastern Europe. The scissors of the ‘Cristiano’ of finance Born in Rome 60 years ago, Andrea Orcel, nicknamed the Cristiano Ronaldo of finance and one of the highest paid bankers in Europe, with a salary of around nine million euros per year, made his debut in the wheelhouse of Unicredit with an ambitious strategic plan that has a suggestive name: Unlocked.

The program promised to unlock the group’s potential through a period of adjustments and transformations that affected practically all sectors. “Unicredit was organized into segments, each with its own budget, few common initiatives and centralized decisions. Now decisions are made individually, but the vision, strategy and plan embrace the entire group”, explained Orcel himself in a recent interview with Corriere. of the evening. According to the plan, among other things, there has been a reduction in staff, a reduction in bureaucracy and chains of command, greater attention to the most profitable businesses, the restructuring of impaired loans and a cost cut of 1,200 million. Orcel will have to renew his position at the next meeting in April.