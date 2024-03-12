This Tuesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador revealed that the police officer who was allegedly responsible for murdering the Ayotzinapa Normal School student, Yanqui Kothan Gómez Peralta, escaped on Thursday of last week.

“Yesterday the alleged person responsible for the murder of the young man from the Ayotzinapa high school escaped, the police, the investigation, the search is being carried out and responsibility will be established,” said the President.

This morning at the National Palace, President López Obrador said that there was complicity in the escape of the alleged murderer of the student, because he was under “an administrative arrest,” but the protocols were not followed.

“(Complicity). Yes, without a doubt, he was in the process of handing over the state authorities to the FGR that already attracted the case. The instruction had already been given to arrest him, he was waiting for the arrest warrant. apprehension, but they warned him or he decided to escape.

The President of the Republic addressed the parents of the young man who lost his life and reiterated his commitment that there will be no impunity.

“That we realize how the situation is, that there are many interests, there are those who do not want justice to be done and also have elements because we are in the electoral season to affect us, they think that with this they are going to weaken us as an authority.”

The President assured that he will carry out a thorough investigation, the search for the police officer will be intensified and he asked the people of Guerrero, in the Chilpancingo region, to help because “we need to stop him.”

