Suara.com – In order to avoid boycotts, date producers from Israel use a strategy by writing other countries on their products.

This was revealed after the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) warned Muslims and supporters of Palestine that Israeli date producers were trying to deceive the public by providing misleading labels on their products.

Previously, a video showed the IHRC warning Muslims not to buy or consume dates made in Israel because the country disguises their products.

The IHRC added that the “Made in Palestine” label is also no longer a guarantee that the dates do not come from the Israeli occupation. Unless the source is a reliable source from Palestine, such as Zaytoun or Yaffa, the IHRC asks Muslims to be careful about it.

Please be aware that Israeli settlements built on Palestinian land have been declared illegal by the International Court of Justice, and 60 percent of Israeli dates are grown in these settlements. Additionally, 80 percent of the dates produced in the settlement are exported, with the UK being Israel’s second largest market.

The boycott of Israeli products has recently become increasingly popular after the country carried out genocide in Palestine. To date, more than 30,000 Palestinians have died as a result of Israeli attacks.