“Tass asked me if I’m going to Russia to sing. A journalist sent me a message… I said I’ll only go when this devastation of the war ends.” Al Bano would like to return to singing in Russia. She will do it, she says on E ‘sempre Cartabianca on Rete4, when the war with Ukraine is over.

“I sang 5 times for Putin, I met him before he even became president of Russia. It was 1986, he was head of the KGB. Then they invited me when he became president. There was a long table, on one side there was Putin with his family and on the other Yeltsin with my family. My impression was always the same: he was the most Western man in Russia, then something obviously happened”, he adds.

“Every now and then America slips in where it shouldn’t, in my opinion. The great Kennedy, when he saw that the ships were leaving Russia with many missiles for Cuba, intelligently said” to the Soviets “who will be the father of this new world war “Khrushchev understood that the time had come to reverse. Kennedy is no longer there, but America is still there: why hasn’t it done the same thing now?”, he says again. “There have always been Russians in the Donbass area, that’s the root cause. Either they get together for peace, or we’re in this war too. And badly, too. It’s already spread. I don’t want to go to Russia until until this damned war ends. I will do the peace concert on Red Square in Moscow and a concert in Kiev”, he repeats.