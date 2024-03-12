loading…

Aiming at China, the European Parliament drafts a law banning forced labor products. Photo/REUTERS

BRUSSELS – Members of the European Union Parliament have agreed to create new regulations that prohibit the presence of products made through forced labor schemes.

China has been accused of using forced labor practices in the Xinjiang region. However, due to the absence of relevant laws (UU), no action can be taken regarding this matter.

Meanwhile, the deputy delegate of the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region at China’s 14th National People’s Congress has denied allegations of forced labor in the cotton industry.

Akrem Memetmin, party chief in Sayimaili village in Luntai County, southern Xinjiang, recently stated that villagers should not be forced to grow cotton, because they know they can make huge profits.

To provide a clear picture, Deputy Chairman of the Regional Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference on Xinjiang Jin Zhizhen stated that Xinjiang has become the largest production base for quality cotton commodities in China since the 1990s. Its annual production has reached more than 5 million metric tons for five consecutive years.

Despite China’s claims, the United States (US) and other European countries have reported forced labor in Xinjiang. Through the latest European Union (EU) draft law, member countries will be obliged to investigate all products—whether imported or made in the EU—regarding whether their manufacture involves forced labor.

An important agreement on this issue was reached between European Parliament negotiators and the Belgian government, acting on behalf of all EU member states.

“We need to show political and legislative will, and complete this file before the (legislative) term ends. At least 28 million victims of forced labor cannot wait any longer,” said Dutch member of parliament Samira Rafaela to the Politico news agency and quoted by The HK Post , Tuesday (12/3/2024).

Rafaela, from the liberal group Renew, co-led work on the document in the European Parliament.