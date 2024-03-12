Rome, 12 March 2024 – In anticipation of spring, AIL Easter eggs will return from 15 to 17 March in more than 150 squares in Rome and its province, thanks to the participation of 500 volunteers. An important solidarity initiative, now in its 31st year, is organized by the AIL branch in Rome within the framework of the national campaign of AIL – the Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma, under the high patronage of the President of the Republic.

With a minimum donation of €13, you can receive an AIL egg, milk or dark, which symbolically embodies the great daily commitment of the Association: to give a future to the dreams of patients with blood cancer.

Luca Barbarossa, representative of AIL Roma, renewed his special support for the campaign together with the Association and Professor Franco Mandelli since the first Partita del Cuore in 1992.

This year will also see the Future of Volunteers – Boys’ Square project. Piazza Buenos Aires and Piazza Verbano will be staffed by students from the Via Volsinio/Esopo General Educational Institute secondary schools. A very young and peaceful army of boys, all almost thirteen years old. who are not simple volunteers, but real organizers responsible for the square. The guys handle everything from handing out Easter eggs to purchasing, from communication aspects to checks, from managing the stand to telling stories through photos, social media comments and interviews.

Campaign Goals

Every year in Italy there are 33 thousand diagnoses of blood cancer throughout Italy. Funds raised through the Easter Egg campaign have specifically catalyzed research and relief projects and, over the years, have contributed to the advancement and achievement of significant advances in the treatment of blood cancers through innovative treatments aimed at improving the care of hematology patients. , both adults and children. However, in order to make these diseases increasingly treatable, it is necessary to continue to invest resources in research.

Section of AIL in Rome, founded by Prof. Franco Mandelli has been working for 40 years supporting scientific research and helping patients and families undergoing treatment in Rome and its province, accompanying them at all stages of the long and painful journey of the disease, providing free services tailored to their needs, such as home care. , reception area of ​​AIL “Residenza Vanessa”, hematology psycho-oncology clinic, emergency consultation service, solidarity trips.

Where to find Easter eggs AIL Rome

March 15–16–17 in the squares of Rome and the province. To find your nearest park or order Easter eggs, call 06 441639621 or visit ailroma.it. This year, select locations on the list will also offer the option to make donations through POS terminals with electronic payment.

At the Ail Roma Solidarity Center in Via Benevento 2 and at the AIL ROMA Promotion Office in Via Rovigo 1/a.

By sending a WhatsApp message to 331 5002519.

In DOC supermarkets, partner of AIL Roma, until Easter. To find your nearest supermarket, visit www.ailroma.it or www.docmarket.it.

On the website ailroma.it. Easter eggs and other solidarity gifts from AIL Roma will be delivered directly to your home.

Many companies are taking part in this initiative by distributing Easter eggs and solidarity gifts to customers and/or employees or setting up solidarity stands in their offices.

Interested companies can send an email to [email protected].

A complete list of squares in Rome and the province can be found on the website www.ailroma.it.