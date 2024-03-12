Artificial intelligence will help to promptly intercept new Covid variants, allowing health authorities to quickly define targeted responses before any potentially ‘bad’ Sars-CoV-2 mutants can return to threaten the world. This is the scenario that opens up thanks to an Ai algorithm developed by English mathematicians from the universities of Manchester and Oxford. Baptized Classix, the instrument is described in a study on ‘Pnas’. According to the authors, it can be used to support traditional phylogenetic analysis and will also be useful against other infections other than Covid-19.

Like many other RNA viruses, scientists remind us, Sars-CoV-2 has a high mutation rate: it evolves extremely rapidly, with short intervals between the appearance of one variant and the next. For this reason, “since the emergence of Covid – explains Roberto Cahuantzi of the University of Manchester, first author and corresponding author of the article – there have been multiple waves” fueled by new viral mutants, often characterized by “greater transmissibility and the ability to evade the immune defenses”, if not by “an increase in the severity of the disease. Scientists are intensifying efforts to identify new potentially worrying variants in the early stages of their appearance. Finding ways to do this quickly and efficiently will allow us to be more proactive in the response, for example by developing ad hoc vaccines”, but “it could even allow us to neutralize these variants before they take hold”.

There are currently almost 16 million viral sequences uploaded to the international Gisaid platform. Mapping the evolution and history of all Covid genomes starting from this data today requires “extremely large human and computerized work times”, highlight the British mathematicians, who hope to automate many activities with their algorithm. In just a couple of days, on a modern but standard laptop, the researchers managed to process 5.7 million highly represented sequences. An impossible feat with today’s methods. The new technique works by breaking down the genetic sequences of the Sars-CoV-2 virus into smaller ‘words’, represented as numbers, and counting them. On this basis, with machine learning techniques, similar sequences are grouped together which indicate the appearance of new variants.

“Our approach does not replace man, but supports him – points out Thomas House of the University of Manchester – so that the work is carried out much more quickly, leaving scientists more time to dedicate to other fundamental studies”. For Cahuantzi, the research “demonstrates that the use of AI can be an early warning tool to highlight emerging variants of Sars-CoV-2. While phylogenetics remains the gold standard for understanding viral ancestry”, i.e. the ‘ among the variations, “these machine learning methods can process a number of sequences several orders of magnitude larger with a low computational cost.”