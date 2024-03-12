Suara.com – Artificial intelligence technology is thought to be able to make humans extinct. In fact, this AI threat is considered like a nuclear weapon.

This was revealed in a United States Government report examining the threat of AI. They said that generative AI (advanced AI technology) could disrupt national security.

“The emergence of advanced AI and AGI has the potential to destabilize global security in a manner similar to the introduction of nuclear weapons,” said the report, quoted from India Today, Tuesday (12/3/2024).

AGI or Artificial General Intelligence is a technological concept that is capable of performing tasks equivalent to humans, even exceeding them.

Many technology leaders, such as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have repeatedly stated that AGI is the technology of the future.

Although such a system does not currently exist, many experts believe that AGI will become a reality within the next five years, if not sooner.

This report calls on the US Government to take swift and decisive action to prevent AI’s growing risks, especially national security threats.

This research was carried out by three researchers who collaborated with the US Government within a year. They also involved more than 200 respondents from government officials, experts, to employees of technology companies such as OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Anthropic, and Meta.