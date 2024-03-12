Gianni Agnelli and the paintings The Pond of Water Lilies (1899) by Claude Monet and Woman Weeping by Pablo Picasso (1937)

Agnelli legacy, not only accounts abroad but also ghost paintings in the vaults

New details emerge on the investigation that has engulfed the Agnelli family, relating to the lawyer’s inheritance. Judicial troubles could increase for John, Lapo and Ginevra Elkann. The hypothesis of the crime of fraud against the State – contested a few days ago – could in fact also be extended to the paintings: even if the found paintings – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – were part of the assets received from the grandmother, they should have been declared to the tax authorities . In other words, if the prosecutors were able to demonstrate that Donna Marella’s Swiss residence was fake, even the collection eventually donated to her grandchildren could become the subject of a dispute for the avoidance of inheritance tax.

The State, in fact – continues Il Fatto – could also present the bill for the collection of paintings belonging to Marella Caracciolo Agnelli, found by the Guardia di Finanza during the searches carried out in recent days. These are dozens of works of art, preserved in various vaults, in residences and at the Agnelli Foundation, whose value the investigators are having assessed (which in some cases could reach substantial figures), an attempt is being made to trace their origin and ownership of those works. Now the new discoveries of the Turin Prosecutor’s Office could shed light on the mysteries that revolve around the paintings of the dynasty, no longer just the grain of the accounts in tax havens for the heirs of the Lawyer’s empire.