Suara.com – The movement to boycott products affiliated with Israel is still widely carried out in countries that support Palestine.

Indonesia is one of the countries that has expressed support for fighting the heinous actions of the Israeli army in Gaza.

However, several Indonesian public figures are still found to be ignoring the boycott movement. One of them is Indonesian Idol graduate, Nyoman Paul Fernando Aro or Paul.

On the X social media platform, the @tanyakanrl account posted a photo of Paul Idol enjoying drinking Starbucks coffee products. As is known, Starbucks is one of the products on the boycott list because it is affiliated with Israel.

“Sad, it turns out there are still many artists who are tone deaf about the boycott movement. He openly uploaded Sbux on his BC, sad,” wrote the account in the caption of its post.

The appearance of a photo of Paul Idol while drinking Starbucks coffee was widely commented on. Not a few people regret the actions of public figures who still openly ignore calls to boycott Israeli products.

“They don’t know what to do, do they? Many even with small accounts are fighting to continue the boycott, this is even blatant,” said the account @veautifull.

Nyoman Paul (Instagram @manpaularo)

“Just a message to friends. If you wish, please look again at what our brothers and sisters in Palestine are currently experiencing. There’s a genocide happening. So try to reduce products that support the genocide,” said the @itsnarrah account.

There are also X users who have no problem with Paul Idol’s choice to ignore calls for a boycott of Israeli products. However, it would be good if Paul was wiser in posting everything on social media.

“Even though boycotting is an option, at least if you consume boycotted goods, it’s best not to reveal them. Moreover, if they have a name, the impact will be that their followers can follow this,” said the account @jargas1stfan.

“Boycotting is everyone’s choice, but he is a public figure who by posting can influence people. Well, at least if you don’t want to boycott, you don’t have to post either,” said the account @sehunvibex.

Before Paul Idol, the public was first shocked by Ria Ricis’ move to sign a work contract with fast food product KFC, which was also on the boycott list. Calls to join in boycotting Ricis also spread widely on social media.

Paul Idol himself has not yet responded after his action of showing off a photo of him drinking Starbucks coffee was heavily criticized on social media.