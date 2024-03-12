Forbes, the ten highest paid actors: only two women present

Like every year, the US magazine Forbes has drawn up the ranking of the highest paid actors and actresses of 2023. Here are the ten protagonists.

First place goes to Adam Sandler with 73 million dollars, the American actor owes part of his revenues to Netflix.

In second place is Margot Robbie, the star of ‘Barbie’ with 59 million dollars. On the lowest step of the podium is Tom Cruise with 45 million dollars, fresh from the success of Top Gun.

In fourth place are Ryan Gosling and Matt Damon tied with $43 million.

Actress Jennifer Aniston follows with 42 million dollars.

With 41 million dollars, Leonardo DiCaprio, whose latest film Killers of the Flower Moon was a huge success, took seventh place.

The last three places in the ranking go to Jason Statham, 41 million dollars; Ben Affleck, $38 million and Denzel Washington, $24 million.

