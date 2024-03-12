Suara.com – The Tahajjud prayer is one of the sunnah practices that is recommended to be done in this blessed month. The time for the Tahajjud prayer is after waking up at night, after the Isha prayer and before the Fajr prayer.

There is no limit to the rak’at in the Tahajud prayer, but usually a minimum of 2 rak’ats and a maximum of 12 rak’ats are performed. The procedure for the Tahajud prayer is almost the same as the obligatory prayer, including takbiratul ihram, reading Surah Al-Fatihah and a short surah, ruku’, i’tidal, prostration, sitting between two prostrations, final tasyahhud, and salam.

After the Tahajud prayer, it is recommended to read the prayer contained in the hadith of the Prophet Muhammad SAW.

The following is more complete about the procedures for the Tahajjud prayer

Execution time:

Intention of Tahajud Salat:

Intention in the heart: “Ushalli sunnatat tahajjudi rak’ataini lillahi ta’ala.” (I deliberately prayed two rak’ahs of the Sunnah Tahajjud prayer because of Allah Ta’ala.)

The intention is said at the same time as takbiratul ihram.

Prayer Procedures

Ablution: Perform ablution perfectly like ablution for obligatory prayers. Takbiratul Ihram: Say “Allahu Akbar” by raising both hands. Reading Surat Al-Fatihah and Short Surat: After Takbiratul Ihram, read Surat Al-Fatihah and other short surats. Bow’ : Bow with tuma’ninah (calm) and recite the ruku’ prayer. I’tidal: Stand straight after ruku’ and recite the i’tidal prayer. Sujud: Prostrate twice with tuma’ninah and recite the prayer prostration. Sit between two prostrations: Sit quietly and say a prayer sitting between two prostrations. Final tasyahhud: Sit the final tasyahhud and recite the tasyahhud prayer. Salam: Closing the prayer by saying salam to the right and left.

Prayer After Tahajjud Prayer:

After the greeting, read the Tahajud prayer found in the hadith of the Prophet Muhammad SAW which is as follows:

Allâhumma rabbanâlakal hamdu. Anta qayyimus samâwâti wal ardhi wa man fî hinna. The lakal hamdu is the one who is the one who is the one who is the one who is here. The lakal hamdu you nûrus samâwâti wal ardhi wa man fî hinna. Wa lakal hamdu antal haqq. Wa’dukal haqq. Wa liqâ’uka haqq. Wa qauluka haqq. I am happy. I am here now. We are happy with this. Wa Muhammadun shallallâhu alaihi wasallama haqq. Was sâ’atu haqq. Allâhumma laka aslamtu. We are here. Wa ‘alaika tawakkaltu. What’s wrong with you? Here is the story. Here I am here. Fagfirlî mâ qaddamtu, wa mâ akhkhartu, wa mâ asrartu, wa mâ a’lantu, wa mâ anta a’lamu bihi minnî. Antal muqaddimu wa antal mu’akhkhiru. There is nothing wrong with him. Wa lâ haula, wa lâ quwwata illâ billâh.

Tips for Performing Tahajud Salat:

Go to bed early to wake up at night easily. Keep your mood calm and focused during prayer. Read verses from the Quran that calm the soul. Pray fervently and ask Allah SWT for forgiveness.