Alleged members of a criminal organization were recorded hitting and hitting two public transport drivers in Acapulco.

On Sunday night, a video circulated on social networks showing how two urvan drivers on the Centro-Jardín route, west of the port, were beaten.

In the video, in the foreground you can see a man hitting an older man who is sitting in his chair with his open hand.

“I have reported,” the driver tells them as if to calm the criminal’s fury.

“Shut up, you bastard, here you report to us when you leave and when you return! You’re being an idiot, we already told you, are they animals?” the criminal shouts at him without stopping hitting until the driver faints.

In the background, you can see how a man hits a driver’s buttocks with a board.

After the video was disseminated, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reported that it put together an investigation folder.

In 2024, in Acapulco there have been two crises in public transportation: drivers have stopped for days due to threats and attacks from criminal organizations.

