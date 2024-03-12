Suddenly she was little more than a silhouette. On a Monday afternoon, actress Margaine Bosch stands in front of a tall wall of black slats, the warm light of a light bulb shining through the cracks between the wooden panels. From the audience, theater figures Czeslaw de Weiss and Vincent van den Berg admire the resulting shadow play: exactly what they had in mind.

“We stole it,” poet and cartoonist Eric Bindervoet said half-jokingly this morning about the choice of black slats. “I borrowed it,” thought Bosch. De Weiss offered: “Quoted.” Everyone could agree with this. The theater troupe ‘t Barre Land “quotes” the Japanese artist Oei (also spelled Oi, or Hey): they use her 1844 painting “Yoshiwara in the Night” as the backdrop for their play about her life.

They assembled the set the day before the premiere of Oey in the small hall of the Frascati Theater in Amsterdam. The painting “Yoshiwara in the Night” is one of the favorite works of Bindervoet, who wrote the text of the play. Scattered throughout the theater—on chairs, in boxes, on his drafting table—are books he collected about the work of Oei and her famous father: Hokusai, the man who has always been considered the creator of the famous woodcut “The Great Wave.” Kanagawa (circa 1830).

One of these books also has a reference image of the decor. In Yoshiwara at Night, one of the few works signed with Oei’s name, Oei depicted a view of a brothel in the red light district of what was then called Edo (now Tokyo). Behind dark bars, anonymous sex workers are visible in the soft light; Of the peeping passers-by, only their dark silhouettes can be seen.

Behind the scenes during the construction of the theater play “Land of Oei van ‘t Barre”: decor inspired by Oei’s “Yoshiwara in the Night” (1844) Photo by Lebrin Latupeyriss

Father’s shadow

Oei became the obedient daughter of a brilliant artist and for a long time stood in the shadow of her father. But this image is beginning to change: in 2023, American art critic Julie Nelson Davis invited us to “open ourselves to the possibility that it was not Hokusai, but his daughter Oei, who created many of Japan’s famous works of art.” the late Hokusai’” – The Big Wave is on.

Whoever painted the wave: it certainly wasn’t the work of one person. “Many different people worked on one piece of art in a family studio,” says actor Margaine Bosch. “It’s like that with us too.” Their performance piece Oei, which features themes such as father-daughter bonding and artistry, was created by five people. Three of them will soon take the stage: Bosch takes on the role of Oya, musician Stef van Es sits next to her and plays guitar, and Bindervoet draws on the sidelines on sheets of paper he cuts out of a large roll of rice paper.

A selection of other items on stage: a set of stools, a lantern, a fan made from huge sheets of paper and a mini replica of Bosch’s kitchen table. All previous rehearsals of the play about Oei’s life took place at this table. Intentional disorder, because Oei and her father’s studio did not have such order either. Neither father nor daughter gave preference to household chores. “There are studio drawings here,” says Bosch, who has read many of Bindervoet’s books. “It was always a huge mess. There are papers, trash and leftover food everywhere.”

This is in stark contrast to the beautifully stylized works coming out of the studio that Bindervoet can continue to look at. “This gigantic passion and all the noise combined with calm. When we think of Japanese art, many people primarily think of cherry blossoms. But it is much richer than that. This huge stylization in the drawings and this huge passion.” For example, the text of Bindervoet’s play mentions a famous portrait of a woman who is greatly pleased by two octopuses.

Cultural appropriation

The poet Bindervoet was inspired by Japanese art in other ways: the text of the play is written in the style of a tanka, a poem consisting of five lines with a fixed number of syllables. Bindervoet actually tried to write a renga, not realizing that this could only be done together with several poets. The syllabic pattern of the renga also turned out to be more complex than Bindervoet originally expected. He had to come to the conclusion that Japanese poetry was still quite difficult for “us poor Westerners” to understand.

By the way: a play about Japanese artists, inspired by Japanese artistic traditions and staged by a troupe of no Japanese origin, cannot be considered… “cultural appropriation?” Bindervoet adds. He doesn’t think so. “This performance is also not Japanese folklore.” Bosch: “It’s more of a studio idea that we’re taking into the show.”

In this temporary studio, Bindervoet begins painting on a Monday afternoon while the rest of the company works on music and lyrics or continues to experiment with lighting. Sketches of Bosch appear on rice paper, inspired by the book Bindervoet keeps next to him; opens to a page with a woodcut of Hokusai signing his latest works: “An old man who loves to draw.” Or perhaps it was the work of Oei, who preferred: “Juffrouw Teut”. Or, who knows, it was both.

“Oei van ‘t Barre Land” premieres on March 12 at the Frascati Theater in Amsterdam and will be on view there until March 23. Information: frascatitheater.nl Share Write a letter to the editor